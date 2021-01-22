Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out, declines to retract comments backing Parkland shooting false flag lie

Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is declining to apologize for comments backing the lie that the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting was a planned, false flag event.

A report from Media Matters — an openly left-leaning outlet — uncovered Facebook posts where Greene supported that theory in her own words. She responded Thursday on Twitter by name-calling, but failed to dispute her responses in that Facebook thread, which remains active.

“Communists bloggers like [Media Matters] run the same playbook of lies and smears on people they feel threatened by,” Greene said, despite failing to point out a single lie in the report, which directly quoted her own words.

“Produce fake news, spread it all around, then tag all fake news stories about their victim in all future stories. Guess what? Nobody cares about your BS.”

“Communist.”

“Fake news.”

“BS.”

Yet nowhere did Green apologize for backing the theory. She also failed to offer anything more than random right-wing insults to support her claim that the article quoting her directly was somehow a “smear.”

In May 2018, Greene linked to a piece regarding Broward Deputy Scot Peterson’s pension. Peterson served as the Stoneman Douglas school resource officer during the attack and earned widespread criticism for failing to confront the shooter.

One commenter responded to the post about his pension, saying, “It’s called a pay off to keep his mouth shut since it was a false flag planned shooting.”

Greene replied, “Exactly.”

Another person commented about the pension, calling it a “kick back for going along with the evil plan. You know it’s not for doing a good job.”

Greene answered, “My thoughts exactly!! Paid to do what he did and keep his mouth shut!”

Shortly after that report, Media Matters uncovered additional postings where she backed the lie that 9/11 was an inside job. Greene also endorsed comments regarding the Parkland shooting and the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

A Facebook commenter wrote, “none of the school shootings were real or done by the ones who were supposedly arrested for them.” Greene liked that post, full of other conspiratorial nonsense, adding “That is all true.”

Media Matters had flagged other 9/11 conspiracy comments from Greene in August. After that report last year, Greene backed off those remarks.

“Some people claimed a missile hit the Pentagon. I now know that is not correct,” Greene wrote on Twitter before deflecting blame for broadcasting those false beliefs. “The problem is our government lies to us so much to protect the Deep State, it’s hard sometimes to know what is real and what is not.”

She appears to be refusing the same path with regard to her lies regarding the Parkland attack.

Greene gained notoriety after openly backing the ludicrous QAnon conspiracy theory on her way to winning a congressional seat last cycle. The QAnon theory posits a shadowy group of mostly left-leaning deep state officials and Hollywood elite secretly abuse and sacrifice children, and that President Donald Trump was secretly working behind the scenes to expose and destroy the group once and for all.

Trump’s first term ended Wednesday.