Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida reports another 277 COVID-19-related deaths

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ron DeSantis holds out hope for increased vaccine allotment

Coronavirus in Florida

Florida reports another 277 COVID-19-related deaths

More than 1.2 million have now been vaccinated. More than 1.6 million have been infected.

on

Florida reported another 277 deaths among COVID-19 patients as the pandemic continues to ravage the state.

The Department of Health on Friday reported a total of 25,405 deaths, including 25,011 Florida residents and 394 individuals from other states who died here.

They represent a slice of the 1,627,603 who tested positive at some time in Florida since March, when the coronavirus first surfaced here. That’s 13,719 more cases than were included in the Thursday report.

The total caseload includes 1,597,849 Florida residents, as well as 29,754 visitors who tested positive in the state.

The rise in cases came as Florida suffered the highest positivity rate on new tests in weeks. On Thursday, about 15.78% of tests reported by agencies around Florida came back positive, or 20,694 positive tests compared to 110,423 negative results. Health officials say positivity rates should be below 10% to reflect a controlled spread.

Meanwhile, Florida continues to report more vaccinations, with 1,249,804 individuals vaccinated in the state so far. That includes 1,110,459 who received a first shot and 139,345 who have already had a booster to complete the vaccine series.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Florida now has vaccinated more than 1 million seniors age 65 or older. The Governor has stressed the importance of vaccinating the elderly, releasing shots to those in the highest age groups ahead of essential workers.

Not all of those seniors are yet reflected in the state report, apparently, as the Department of Health reports only 833,578 individuals over the age of 65 have received a first shot.

The state has continued to expand the number of vaccination sites.

At the same time, the state has started to crack down on so-called “vaccine tourism,” individuals coming to the state purely for shots but who do not live here. Now people must show proof of residence to receive a vaccine, though the order lacks an enforcement mechanism.

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports includes the previous day’s totals and the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, consider a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include nonresidents who tested positive in the state, and they only include single-day data. Therefore, some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.