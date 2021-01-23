Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Charlie Crist to join Ken Welch at campaign kick-off this Thursday

Epilogue-Trump Headlines

Supporters’ words may haunt Donald Trump at impeachment trial

Headlines

Charlie Crist to join Ken Welch at campaign kick-off this Thursday

The campaign event will include several members of the Pinellas County Commission.

on

Recently filed St. Petersburg mayoral candidate Ken Welch will host a campaign kick-off event featuring U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist this Thursday, his campaign announced.

The virtual event, which will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., will include other political players from around Pinellas County, including Welch’s former colleagues on the County Commission Rene Flowers, Pat Gerard, Charlie Justice, Janet Long and Karen Seel.

The hefty list of Pinellas County leaders joining Welch for his campaign kick-off shows an impressive foundation of support as campaigns for mayor get off the ground. The group endorsed Welch earlier this week.

Welch served two decades on the Pinellas County Commission, entering office in 2000 and leaving late last year after forgoing reelection to seek the mayoral seat. On the Commission, he represented one of the city’s densest minority districts in South St. Petersburg in the Lakewood Estates and Greater Pinellas Point area.

Welch, who filed to run about a week ago, is the fourth candidate to jump into the race to replace outgoing Mayor Rick Kriseman.

While the race is non-partisan, mayoral candidates’ political leanings are always known and always factor into the race.

So far no Republicans have officially announced their intent to run, pitting Welch against fellow Democrats Darden Rice and Wengay Newton, a City Council member and former City Council member, respectively. A no party affiliated candidate, Michael Ingram who is a USF student, is also running.

As far as campaign finances, Welch’s Pelican PAC has so far raised just over $58,000 while Rice’s political committee has brought in nearly $225,000.

While there are some rumored potential Republican candidates, such as City Council members Ed Montanari and Robert Blackmon, the race has for months been expected to be a matchup largely between Welch and Rice, who both have built substantial political capital over their years in public service to the community.

When Newton, who also served as a state Representative, entered the race it created a dynamic that isn’t guaranteed to help Welch, but could.

Rice had been raising funds from some Republican donors, the same cohort of whom Newton has ties, setting up the potential for a split vote scenario.

Still, with months left to go before the Aug. 24 municipal primary, this year’s mayoral contest is already shaping up to be highly competitive.

The top two vote-getters in the August race will advance to the General Election in November.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Daniel

    January 23, 2021 at 11:59 am

    Crust is a spineless person with no convictions. He sides with the party that is best for him personally. Back when he called himself a Republican, I met him at a gathering. I still remember him telling a very racist joke to another guest. The guy is a fake.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.