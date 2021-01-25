Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Bucs are Super Bowl bound: Florida pols react

Federal Headlines

Russian hack of U.S. agencies exposed supply chain weaknesses
Tom Brady gives the Buccaneers exactly what they wanted — a trip to the Super Bowl.

Headlines

Bucs are Super Bowl bound: Florida pols react

The Bucs will be the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl at home.

on

Florida politicians are buzzing now that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to the Super Bowl — hosted for the first time in National Football League history in a team’s hometown.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted Sunday night, right after the Bucs’ victory against the Green Bay Packers, congratulating Bucs’ quarterback Tom Brady.

“In politics if you want a friend, get a dog. In football if you want to go to the Super Bowl, get a GOAT. Congratulations to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on the NFC Championship win. See you in Tampa for the Super Bowl,” DeSantis wrote. 

The Bucs pulled off a nail-biter win against the Green Bay Packers Sunday evening, clinching the NFC title 31-26. They’ll now face the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 on the Bucs’ home turf at Raymond James Stadium before a pared down crowd of 22,000 fans including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers.

Sen. Rick Scott also congratulated the team while sharing news from the NFL about inviting vaccinated health care workers to attend the Super Bowl.

“Congratulations to the #NFCChampions Buccaneers! Florida is excited to host the first home-team Super Bowl and recognize thousands of incredible health care workers who work every day to keep our families healthy and safe. #SBLV #GoBucs,” Scott wrote.

Tampa Bay Congress members Kathy Castor and Charlie Crist also tweeted out sentiments for the Bucs. Castor referenced Tampa’s annual Gasparilla celebration, which was postponed to April.

“So I guess #Tampa is having a pirate party after all,” Castor wrote after a string of celebratory tweets.

Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls, who represents north Pinellas County, posted “Congratulations Buccaneers NFC Champions! We are looking forward to watching you be the first team in the NFL to play a Super Bowl at home.”

Senate President Wilton Simpson also got in on the buzz, echoing the excitement, saying “Looking forward to welcoming the Buccaneers back to Tampa Bay as the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl at home.”

Recently elected Sarasota Rep. Andrew Learned shared several tweets bursting with enthusiasm, writing “Fire The Cannons because we’re going to the Super Bowl!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”” (Yes, those many exclamation marks.)

The Florida GOP also gave props to the Tampa Bay team, tweeting, “Congratulations to the Tampa Bay @Buccaneers—NFC Champions and the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium… Fire the Cannons!”

Rep. Chris Latvala, a Republican from Largo, retweeted ESPN’s Adam Schefter with a post noting how Tampa Bay has become a title town in recent months with the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Stanley Cup in September and the Tampa Bay Rays playing in the World Series, though not successfully, in October.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.