Senate committee advances Joe Gruters’ bill requiring online sales tax

Florida may be one step closer to “e-fairness.”

The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee unanimously advanced legislation Monday (SB 50) that would allow the collection sales tax online. Sen. Joe Gruters, the bill’s sponsor, said the pandemic shows the need more than ever for digital purchases to be taxed the same as those made in Main Street shops.

“Online purchases have multiplied, and I don’t think they will ever go back,” the Sarasota Republican said. “It’s time to create some fairness and level the field for our local retailers.”

It’s a case he has argued most of the year as brick-and-mortar retailers often faced lockdown orders, and consumers even without such restrictions gravitated to buying goods online to be delivered.

The legislation hasn’t been scored by a revenue estimating conference to date, Gruters said. But last year, state estimators figured some $620 million would be generated through charging sales tax online. About $120 million of that would go to local governments.

He also stressed the bill was not a new tax, but rather one that most people don’t bother to pay. State law requires individuals to remit the tax owed through online purchases each year, but that’s an arduous process few feel any incentive to pursue absent an audit. As a result, only about 2% of taxes owed get collected in Florida.

Meanwhile, a 2018 Supreme Court decision clarifying states can charge the tax has incentivized most states in the union to start assessing it at point of sale. Florida and Missouri remain the only states charging sales tax who do not assess it as part of a transaction.

The bill drew support from retail groups across the aisle, but progressive groups expressed partial opposition. Rick Templin, lobbyist for the AFL-CIO, said his organization supported e-fairness, but felt the legislation should be paired with other legislation that closed corporate tax loopholes as well.

Karen Woodall, executive director of the Florida Center for Fiscal and Economic Policy, concurred and said sales taxes are by nature regressive, taking a higher percentage of disposable income away from the poorest citizens.

Ida Eskanani, a lobbyist for Florida Rising, characterized online sales tax as new, which spurred some debate. “If we do charge a new consumer tax, then we ask you make sure it goes to those most in need,” she said.

Woodall and Templin, while joining in asking for legislation to be coupled with the e-fairness bill, said they do not consider Gruters’ bill an assessment of a new tax.

It’s more than a question of rhetoric. To classify the bill as a new tax would mean it required a two-thirds vote to pass.