UF Online climbs up U.S. News rankings

The University of Florida’s online programs are rocketing up the U.S. News & World Report rankings.

The publication recently placed several of UF’s online programs among the top in the country. The rising stature mirrors that of the university’s brick-and-mortar experience, which was ranked the No. 6 public university in the country in U.S. News’ most recent ranking.

“UF’s ascent is the result of the investment by the state and the university toward creating world-class fully online undergraduate and graduate programs as well as our commitment to a first-class online experience across the university,” said Joe Glover, UF provost and SVP of academic affairs. “With top-tier faculty and engaging programs, students can have the flexibility of the online experience combined with a level of quality they expect from the University of Florida.”

Overall, U.S. News says UF Online offers the No. 3 bachelor’s program in the country. That’s a one-spot climb from last year and marks the third year in a row UF Online placed in the top-5.

A litany of individual programs managed a top-5 showing in their respective fields.

The stand-out: The online master’s degree in education. U.S. News once again ranked UF Online’s program as the best out there.

“We are proud to have regained the honor of being called No. 1,” College of Education dean Glenn Good said. “It is a direct reflection of the work our faculty and staff have done to provide our distance learners with an exceptional education.”

Other top-5 programs include the master’s in business administration. And the undergraduate online programs in business and psychology were recognized as No. 1 and No. 2 in the nation, respectively.

Also, the master’s in engineering program advanced for the fourth year running, climbing four spots this year to No. 11.

UF Online is also a top-tier option for veterans.

Its online bachelor’s programs ranked No. 2 overall for veterans; the online MBA program was ranked No. 2 for veterans; and engineering hit No. 8 for veterans, with the electrical, industrial, and mechanical specialties each landing in the top-20.

UF said the rankings recognize its combination of high-quality, faculty-led online learning environments with a dedicated focus on enabling students to engage instructors and their peers.

“UF Online’s unique model offers a welcoming learning environment and community for students who value higher education, have the credentials to gain admissions to UF, but seek a more flexible path and format,” said Evangeline Tsibris Cummings, assistant provost and director of UF Online.

“I’m proud that the University of Florida now welcomes learners worldwide to earn a UF bachelor’s degree taught entirely by UF faculty and fully-supported by an in-house UF campus-wide team. And, we’re just getting started.”

Founded in 2014, UF Online offers 24 degrees from 10 colleges with several academic specializations.