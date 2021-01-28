Personnel note: Governor’s Office announces trio of promotions

The Governor’s office on Wednesday announced a slate of senior staff changes.

The shakeup includes making Chris Spencer the permanent director of policy and budget. Spencer has held that job for some time but has been thus far been the “acting” director.

Spencer has been a part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration since day one. Prior to accepting a job in the Executive Office of the Governor, Spencer worked as a lobbyist with the GrayRobinson firm. Before that, he was chief legislative aide to state Sen. Jeff Brandes, a St. Petersburg Republican.

The office also announced Beau Beaubien and Anna DeCerchio had both been promoted to deputy chief of staff.

In his new role, Beaubien will oversee the Department of Corrections and Department of Juvenile Justice. His portfolio continues to include Cabinet Affairs, in addition to the majority of agencies that report to Cabinet.

Beaubien was DeSantis’ political director during his 2018 campaign for Governor. After the election, he joined the DeSantis administration.

Prior to the campaign, he had been special counsel to former Attorney General Pam Bondi and an associate at the Coates Law Firm in Tallahassee, focusing on ethics and elections law.

DeCerchio, meanwhile, will now oversee the Department of Children and Families, Elder Affairs, Guardian Ad Litem, Lottery, Department of the Lottery, the Agency for Persons with Disabilities and the Public Service Commission.