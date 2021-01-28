Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Brian Mast seeks end to Lake O discharges into St. Lucie estuary

Federal Headlines

Joe Biden seen likely to keep Space Force, a Donald Trump favorite

Federal

Brian Mast seeks end to Lake O discharges into St. Lucie estuary

Water releases have brought toxic algae blooms downriver in past years.

on

Rep. Brian Mast says South Florida has a once-in-a-decade chance to stop discharges into the St. Lucie River.

The Stuart Republican sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers urging the federal agency to eliminate scheduled water releases from Lake Okeechobee into the St. Lucie estuary. The Army Corps in July will set up a discharge schedule that will dictate water management for the next 10 years.

The discharges have often brought with them blue-green algal blooms from cultures constantly living in Lake Okeechobeee. In past years, that has ravaged business and threatened the health of individuals living in Florida’s 18th Congressional District, Mast said. He stressed the need for change in his letter to Col. Andrew Kelly, Jacksonville District Commander for the Corps.

“Discharges from Lake Okeechobee to the communities I serve in Congress pose substantial public health risks,” Mast wrote. “The water discharged from the lake by the Army Corps routinely tests many times more toxic than the Environmental Protection Agency has determined is safe for human contact. Nonetheless, under the current lake regulation schedule, the federal government has chosen to poison Floridians nearly every year.”

But Mast said modeling presented to the Corps and the Southwest Florida Water Management District shows it may be unnecessary to discharge the water into the St. Lucie.

Notably, the Army Corps last year decided not to discharge into the river. Mast would like to see that become the norm.

“It would be unconscionable if the Army Corps selected a final plan that does not eliminate regulatory discharges to the St. Lucie given that the Army Corps’ own modeling proves it is not only possible but actually beneficial to other Congressionally-authorized project purposes,” Mast wrote.

“We have a once-in-a-decade opportunity to solve a debilitating public health crisis. The Army Corps must not settle for incremental progress but rather should take the bold action needed to protect Floridians and stop government-sanctioned poisoning.”

Mast’s request does raise other questions for those outside his district. For example, discharges to the west into the Caloosahatchee River have caused similar blooms in Southwest Florida, and have been blamed by some for red tide outbreaks.

But Mast’s office said modeling shows eliminating discharges into the St. Lucie won’t mean more into the Caloosahatchee. Discharges can be stopped the St. Lucie and reduced to the Caloosahatchee while still allowing some water flow for the sake of the river ecology. That can be achieved by both increasing water flow to the south and the amount stored for water supply.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.