Jacksonville surpasses 80,000 coronavirus cases

Jacksonville passed the 80,000 mark for total cases of coronavirus Friday, according to Florida Department of Health data released Friday.

There are now 80,580 infections in Jacksonville since the outbreak began in March. It’s a bump of nearly 3,000 cases in the past week in Jacksonville. While the figures keep increasing, the rate has started to slow down a bit after Jacksonville saw some days earlier this month where the new case count was jumping by about 1,000 per day.

Jacksonville now has 898 deaths caused by the disease, up four from Thursday, but up 34 since Jan. 22.

Along the five-county First Coast region there are now 123,717 cases of COVID-19. That’s a jump of 1,134 infections in one day. That’s the biggest single day increase for infections in the region since Jan. 22 when there were 119,012 cases, a jump of 1,146 cases from the day before.

The Northeast Florida region has now amassed 1,441 deaths caused by the pandemic, up 12 from Thursday.

Elsewhere on the First Coast:

— St. Johns County now has 18,085 cases and added one death Friday for a total of 161.

— Clay County has now tallied 15,170 infections while holding steady at 243 deaths.

— Nassau County now has 6,881 cases. But the lightly populated county added seven new deaths Friday for a total of 91.

— Baker County now has 3,001 cases but held steady at 48 deaths.

Across Florida, three are now 1,698,570 coronavirus infections and 26,685 deaths caused by the pandemic