Blaise Ingoglia entering 2021 Session with a record of conservative leadership

Republican Rep. Blaise Ingoglia is a conservative favorite who isn’t afraid to buck the establishment.

Since entering the political scene in 2007, Ingoglia has walked the walk and talked the talk. He has a knack for motivating a room, a committee — heck, even a party.

This results-oriented problem solver started when he took on excessive spending in local government and unseated the career, tax-and-spend Hernando County commissioners that refused to offer property tax relief.

“I’m a firm believer that good conservative policy translates into good politics,” Ingoglia said. “That’s why you see me not only standing up for these policies but getting things done.”

With two years left in the House, Ingoglia has the firepower to advance principled, conservative priorities. As Chair of the powerful House Commerce Committee, Ingoglia will be able to make his mark on key issues this Session, from support for small businesses to property insurance reform, energy policy and Big Tech censorship.

“With far-left progressives pushing a radical agenda in Washington that will hurt American families, Floridians need strong conservative leadership at the state level to protect their jobs, pocketbooks, and communities. I look forward to taking on big challenges these next two years because my commitment to the principles that founded this country are as important in mobilizing votes as they are in shaping policy,” Ingoglia said.

Ingoglia’s impressive legislative track record makes him one to watch in the weeks ahead.

Last year, Ingoglia spearheaded the Occupational Freedom and Opportunity Act (HB 1193)— the largest deregulation bill in Sunshine State’s history, crafted to tear down barriers of entry to several professions, remove excessive regulations, and help create jobs for all Floridians.

As State Affairs Chair, he also helped to pass the transformative Clean Waterways Act, which protects Florida’s water resources for years to come.

In 2019, fresh off two terms as Florida GOP Chair where he successfully helped elect President Donald Trump, a Gov. Ron DeSantis and a U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, Ingoglia authored an Election Reform bill (SB 7066) addressing the issues that arose during the 2018 cycle, cleaning up laws and procedures regarding absentee ballots and ballot design.

“The integrity of elections can and should be preserved, and the vulnerabilities in the system that have existed for years are frankly unacceptable. We acted as a state after an embarrassing cycle, and our reforms made Florida’s elections a model for the nation in 2020,” Ingoglia said.

Priding himself as being part of a new generation of conservatives, Ingoglia will have a big say in some of the key conversations impacting not just his constituents, but Floridians across the state.

“I come from the grassroots, and I talk to my constituents every day. They want bold conservative leadership for Florida, and I will fight to represent their voice in Tallahassee,” Ingoglia said.