Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Val Demings on Republican leadership: 'We've seen cowards'

Federal Headlines

GOP eyes path to power by making peace with the far right

Federal

Val Demings on Republican leadership: ‘We’ve seen cowards’

Demings rips Greene’s promotion of gun violence.

on

After presiding over early debate in proceedings that ultimately stripped Georgia Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments Wednesday, Rep. Val Demings dismissed Republican leaders as cowards and “shadows of men.”

“Leadership has an awesome, tremendous obligation to right this wrong and stand up. And, unfortunately, we’ve seen, as opposed to leaders in those positions, we’ve seen cowards in those positions, or shadows of men,” Demings said Friday morning on CNN’s “New Day” show.

The Orlando Democrat did not initially name any names in her repudiation of Republican leadership. She did later however, specifically criticizing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the California Republican, for not instituting any GOP Caucus actions against Greene for her array of bizarre comments and behavior prior to her arrival in Congress.

On Wednesday Demings stood in as Acting Speaker as debate began in the afternoon-long deliberations on Weston Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s House Resolution 72. Shortly before 7 p.m., after Demings was relieved from the rostrum, the  House to approved HR 72 by a 230-199 vote, stripping Greene of her assignments to the Budget Committee and Education and Labor Committee. The resolution drew 11 Republican crossover votes, including Demings’ Florida colleagues Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Maria Elvira Salazar, both of Miami.

“People who believe in outlandish, conspiracy QAnon theories, hold assault weapons basically with pictures of their now-colleagues, I don’t take too kindly to that. I do believe, that if Kevin McCarthy wants to be the leader, then doggone it show some leadership. And the 199? History will judge them,” Demings said.

Demings, retired as Orlando Police Chief after spending 26 years on the force, expressed particular resentment to Greene’s promotion of social media messages calling for killings of Democratic leaders, notably her liking of a post calling for someone to put a bullet into the brain of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Demings was presiding when Greene gave her mea culpa speech prior to the debate.

“As a former police officer, I have seen far too many people die of gun violence. Some were police officers who were shot in the head and died. So I don’t take very kindly to liking posts about shooting people in the brain,” Demings said.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

‘Not real policy?’ Ron DeSantis rejects Nikki Fried’s TIT critique