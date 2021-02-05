Bay Harbor Islands Council member Jordan W. Leonard joins HD 100 race

It’s now a two-person race to replace Rep. Joe Geller, as Bay Harbor Islands Council Member Jordan W. Leonard enters the Democratic primary for House District 100.

Leonard is competing for the nod alongside Clay Miller. Miller is the legislative director for Broward County Commissioner Beam Furr and president of the Broward Young Democrats. He filed for the race in late January.

Leonard announced his run in a Friday morning release.

“We have serious problems in Florida, and we need a serious and experienced person who has a proven record of results serving on behalf of our community in Tallahassee,” Leonard said.

“I have dedicated my life to the betterment of a community that has given me so much. As a business owner who works in health care and has the experience of knowing how municipal, county and state governments work, I can start delivering for District 100 and the entire State of Florida on Day 1.”

Leonard has served on the Bay Harbor Islands Town Council since 2008, including three rotating stints as Vice Mayor and Mayor. He’s been reelected to his spot on the Council four times.

Leonard formerly served as president of the Miami-Dade County League of Cities, an organization that advocates for local control over policy issues. He’s also served on the board of directors of the Florida League of Cities.

Also, Leonard has held multiple posts in local and county government and served as a former legislative aide in the House.

Leonard lives in Bay Harbor Islands, on the Miami-Dade County side of the district. HD 100 is split between Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Geller is term-limited in 2022, forcing an open race to succeed him in the seat. HD 100 is a Democratic stronghold. After Geller first secured the seat in 2014, he faced no opposition — Democratic or otherwise — for the next three cycles, including last November.

That makes the safe seat appealing for an aspiring lawmaker. It’s likely the field will grow beyond Leonard and Miller in the months to come.