Jim Holton reappointed to Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority Governing Board

Gov. Ron DeSantis reappointed Jim Holton to the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority Governing Board on Friday.

The Legislature created TBARTA in 2007 to develop a transportation master plan for a seven-county region of West-Central Florida. The agency covers Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

The TBARTA Governing Board has 17 members, four of whom are business-community representatives appointed by the Governor.

Gov. Rick Scott appointed Holton to TBARTA’s Governing Board in November 2015. Holton is currently the board’s chairman.

Other members include Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

Holton, of St. Petersburg, is an attorney at Hall Booth Smith and the president and owner of the JWH Properties real estate investment company. He has served on the board of Enterprise Florida, the Florida Transportation Commission and the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Board of Governors.

Holton earned his bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and his law degree from Boston University.

Holton was one of Florida’s 29 electors to cast a vote for former President Donald Trump in November.

TBARTA oversees Envision 2030, Tampa Bay’s first Regional Transit Development Plan. TBARTA has also proposed a bus rapid transit project connecting Downtown St. Petersburg, the Gateway area, Westshore, Downtown Tampa, the USF area, and Wesley Chapel.

Holton’s reappointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.