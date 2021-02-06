Pandemic not only affecting Super Bowl LV plans, but fan excitement

While the pandemic will have a clear effect on Super Bowl plans this year, the threat of COVID-19 is also draining fans’ excitement for the big game.

According to a DISQO survey of more than 8,000 people nationwide, nearly one-third (31.8%) of individuals are less excited about the Super Bowl this year compared to previous years, citing the pandemic.

People across the country are planning on adjusting celebrations this year, the survey found.

Nearly 23% of Americans will watch the Super Bowl with a smaller group this year because of the pandemic, and 17.3% will watch the game at home when they would normally go out, the survey found.

And, people are hoping a bit of an escape in the big game.

The vast majority (83.2) of individuals interviewed want the Super Bowl ads to be funny or entertaining, while only 15.9% want to see more serious ads discussing social issues.

As far as the much-anticipated commercial breaks, 35.1% of consumers want to see ads before the big game, but most (84.5%) haven’t come across any Super Bowl ads before the game.

The ad line up this year will include more than 20 newcomers as well as old favorites; however, consumers will notice one advertiser missing this year. Budweiser will be sitting the Super Bowl out this year, announcing the move in an ad campaign. This will be the first time in almost four decades the company won’t be on the airwaves during the game.

The survey also found that only 46.8% of people are planning to watch the entirety of the Super Bowl this year.

But, more than 186 million U.S. adults still plan to tune into the big game, which is expecting record viewership.

The Super Bowl is at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.