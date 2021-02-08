Connect with us

Chief of Staff Shane Strum leaving Governor's Office for Broward Health

Shane Strum.

Strum will be the hospital system’s CEO beginning March 8.

Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ Chief of Staff, Shane Strum, will leave the Governor’s Office this week to become Broward Health’s CEO.

Strum will begin a three-year contract at the helm of Broward Health on March 8.

Broward Health’s board of commissioners voted unanimously for Strum from a pool of three candidates, he told Florida Politics. He will replace Gino Santorio, who leaves Thursday to become the CEO of Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach.

Strum touted his political connections and his health care experience as a former executive vice president of Memorial Healthcare System, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, who first reported Strum’s departure.

Strum, who has served the Governor since the beginning of his administration, has recently been rumored to be on his way out. At the end of January, Strum told the Sun Sentinel he was among three finalists for the Broward Health job.

DeSantis is now more than two years into his governorship and past the halfway mark of his first term, a common time for turnover in an administration.

Strum’s departure comes amid a shakeup in DeSantis’ administration announced month. Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell has left the administration, and Acting Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Shevaun Harris is replacing him. Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Simone Marstiller is sliding in at AHCA on a permanent basis, as her Chief of Staff, Josie Tamayo, moves up to fill the gap in DJJ. Department of Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter is also leaving the administration.

In January, DeSantis’ communications director, Fred Piccolo left the Governor’s Office to become the Executive Vice-Chancellor of the Florida College System, a little more than five months after he joined the administration.

Strum’s new job pays more than $900,000 annually, according to the Sun Sentinel, compared with Strum’s current salary of about $180,000.

The 51-year-old Strum has deep roots in Broward County and has held several prominent health care jobs there in the past. He was chief operating officer at Memorial Healthcare in Hollywood when DeSantis selected him as his Chief of Staff during the 2018 transition.

Strum was also Chief of Staff to former Gov. Charlie Crist and was serving him when Crist left the Republican Party.

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

