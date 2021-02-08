Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Evan Jenne says Democrats, Florida Legislative Black Caucus not interested in defunding police

Headlines Influence

Jackie Toledo seeks $3 million for statewide affordable housing program
Image via AP.

Headlines

Evan Jenne says Democrats, Florida Legislative Black Caucus not interested in defunding police

The Florida Legislative Black Caucus is expected to address policing issues on Tuesday.

on

Democratic House Co-Leader Evan Jenne on Monday said the Florida Legislative Black Caucus will not attempt to “defund the police” during the 2021 Legislative Session. 

Jenne’s remarks come as the Florida Legislative Black Caucus prepares to unveil proposals aimed at addressing policing issues in Florida. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Jenne suggested law enforcement may receive additional resources under the rollout.

“When you look at a lot of what the proposals that are going to be included in this package that the Black Caucus rolls out over the next couple of days, it’s actually not going to be defunding the police,” Jenne said. “It’ s going to see an increase in funding for police.”

Moreover, Jenne said the caucuses’ intent is to “alleviate potential tension between the Black community throughout our state and all communities of color and the police department, to have it be less adversarial.”

Beyond the caucus, Jenne said defunding law enforcement is not on the radar of his Democratic colleagues. 

“I have not heard a single one of our members say that the measures that they want to take will take money away from policing,” Jenne said. “No one is going to be in danger of seeing police shut down and crime run rampant. It’s just going to be a more modern approach to issues.”

Law and order remains a spotlight issue for lawmakers as they head into the 2021 Legislative Session. 

Notably, Florida Republicans are pushing ‘anti-riot legislation’ that seeks to stiffen penalties against rioters. It also challenges and penalizes cities that move to defund law enforcement.

The legislation, HB 1 and SB 484, have garnered national attention and stiff opposition from Democrats and activists. 

“The bill has nothing to do with law and order in my personal opinion and it has everything to do with silencing potentially any critics that may think differently than they do,” Jenne said. “I think it’s a horrible bill, it’s a horrible idea, it sets a horrible precedent. There’s nothing good about HB 1.”

The 2021 Legislative Session begins March 2. 

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado is a state capital reporter at Florida Politics. After serving in the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach him at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.