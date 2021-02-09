Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Archie Collins to take helm at Tampa Electric

Headlines Tallahassee

Biden administration can reflect it values integrity, dedication to non-political justice by retaining Larry Keefe as U.S. Attorney

Headlines

Archie Collins to take helm at Tampa Electric

‘Archie Collins is a proven energy leader with deep operational experience.’

on

Tampa Electric announced today that Archie Collins has been selected to be the next CEO, filling the shoes of Nancy Tower, who announced last year her plans to retire. Collins has served as the Chief Operating Officer at Tampa Electric for the last two years.

“I am proud to become the next president and CEO of Tampa Electric,” said Collins. “It is a privilege to be chosen to lead this team, and to help shape a future for Tampa Electric that is cleaner, greener and focused on serving our customers.”

Collins is a solid choice for the Tampa utility given the progress and advancements they’ve made to increase sustainability and strengthen reliability during his tenure there.

In the last two years, while Collins served as COO, Tampa Electric has grown to be the #1 solar power producer per customer in all of Florida. Last month, Tampa Electric announced a new goal to double the number of homes it powers through solar energy to 200,000 by 2023. The company also announced plans to retire another coal unit, Big Bend Unit 3, nearly two decades early. These sustainability achievements were the most recent milestones in the company’s strategy to reduce its carbon footprint.

When it comes to reliability, Tampa Electric leads the pack with 99.9% reliability and the fewest interruptions of Florida’s investor-owned utilities for the past five years. The utility has reduced momentary power outages or flickers, by installing reclosers. And it is building a modern grid that provides advanced communication and control capabilities.

Collins has more than 30 years of experience in the energy industry, holding increasingly senior roles within Emera. As COO of Tampa Electric, he was responsible for ensuring access and reliability for the 780,000 customers powered by the utility. He oversaw energy supply, energy delivery and customer experience.

“Archie Collins is a proven energy leader with deep operational experience who has been playing a key leadership role at Tampa Electric since 2018,” said Scott Balfour, president and CEO of Emera Inc. “He is the right leader to maintain momentum at Tampa Electric as the team continues its focus on delivering value for customers, reducing carbon emissions, and driving growth at the utility, all while cultivating a strong safety culture and a diverse and inclusive team.”

Collins assumes the role of president and COO immediately. In May, when Tower retires, he will transition to President and cEO.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Orlando Rising and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.