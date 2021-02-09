Connect with us

Headlines Jax

Ron DeSantis lauds Jacksonville Jaguars' Urban Meyer hire, Trevor Lawrence pick

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Delegation for 2.9.21: Florida Man impeachment — Iran deal? — Cuba — riot poem — Tricare
Image via Facebook Live/Governor Ron DeSantis.

Headlines

Ron DeSantis lauds Jacksonville Jaguars’ Urban Meyer hire, Trevor Lawrence pick

Turnaround time for Jags? Governor is optimistic.

on

Florida’s Governor hasn’t had a lot of compliments for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the past, but new personnel moves hearten Ron DeSantis.

“There’s been a lot of big news in Jacksonville, to bring Urban Meyer into town as a coach,” raved the Governor, who volunteered his football perspective after a press conference highlighting vaccinations inside a local Wal-Mart pharmacy.

“I remember when they brought him in [to the University of Florida]. It wasn’t very long until they were the top program in the country, and obviously he’s done well other places too.”

The Governor wasn’t done. He noted that the Jacksonville Jaguars have the top draft pick, and attaboyed consensus thinking that Clemson Tigers Quarterback Trevor Lawrence should be the selection.

“And then having the number one draft pick, I mean, you know, I think the kid from Clemson is going to be a great player. You know, we’ll see who they take, but that’s who I would take.”

“I think it’s going to be exciting here in Jacksonville going forward,” the Governor said. “And so we look forward to seeing how all this works out. But you know, just look. The Bucs went from, they had some good players but they were not even playoff caliber.”

“You make a couple of key changes, and granted you’re bringing the best quarterback of all time in, but you know, then the Super Bowl,” DeSantis summarized. “I think some of the key pieces are starting to fall into place for Jacksonville. and we’re really, really excited about it.”

The Governor’s read on Jacksonville Jaguars football is sunnier than it was just months ago, when he offered an offhand remark about the team’s attendance woes during the pandemic regular season.

“The Jags, they’re allowing fans. They couldn’t even sell out limited capacity, I think, partially, because some of the fans are concerned about some of the things we’ve been seeing out of the league,” DeSantis said in September, as he advocated for a full stadium Super Bowl that did not come to pass.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.