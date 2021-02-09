Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Darryl Rouson introduces bill requiring officers to intervene when witnessing abuse

Headlines South Florida

South Florida crosses 9.5K COVID-19 deaths after another 34 succumb to the virus
A bill by Darryl Rouson removes a technical glitch that requires 55-plus retirement communities to register with the FCHR. Image via Colin Hackley.

Headlines

Darryl Rouson introduces bill requiring officers to intervene when witnessing abuse

Under the bill, an officer could be subject to legal penalties if they fail to intervene.

on

Sen. Darryl Rouson has filed a bill that would require law enforcement officers to intervene when witnessing excessive use of force.

The bill, SB 1148, would require a law enforcement officer to intervene when another officer is using or attempting to use excessive force, “when such intervention is objectively reasonable and possible.” 

If an officer fails to intervene while knowing excessive force is being used, the individual could be subject to legal penalties, as defined by the severity of the abuse.

“It makes good sense,” Rouson said. “We tell the public all the time ‘If you see something, say something. Speak up, turn in criminals.’ Let’s create more opportunities for public safety. Why should we hold officers to a similar kind of standard.”

If an officer fails to try to stop non-deadly abuse, they would be committing a second degree misdemeanor under the bill. 

But, if an officer does not stop or attempt to stop the use of deadly excessive force, or force that results in permanent injury, they could be tried for a third or second degree felony. 

The bill also looks to officers to handle the aftermath of use of force — requiring a law enforcement officer to render aid, if able, to the victim of prohibited force. They would also have to report the abuse to the department. 

If they did not, officers could be subject to disciplinary action, including dismissal, demotion, suspension or transfer.

The bill is another effort by the legislature to address police brutality, a subject that captivated the U.S. over the past summer after the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for eight minutes. No officers at the scene intervened.

“They should have a duty to intervene, to speak up. What if those officers had intervened one minute of the eight minutes and 46 seconds,” Rouson said. “What if they had intervened at two minutes? George Floyd might still be alive.”

Earlier this year, Rep. Michele Rayner and Sen. Shevrin Jones filed legislation to end qualified immunity for government employees, a move Jones said was inspired in part by the Floyd tragedy.

“People are beginning to recognize the true opportunities for criminal justice reform,” Rouson said. “The scab has been peeled back from the wound.”

The bills, HB 261 and SB 670, would allow a person to more easily pursue legal action against a government employee for wrongdoing.

If passed, Rouson’s bill would become effective Oct. 1. There currently is no House bill filed.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.