Lauren Book reteams with Dan Daley on Jamie's Law, vetting the sale and transfer of ammo

Chris Latvala to run for Pinellas County Commission in 2024

Sunday marks the third anniversary of the Parkland shooting.

on

Democratic Sen. Lauren Book is once again spearheading an effort to approve Jamie’s Law, seeking to keep dangerous Floridians from acquiring ammunition.

Rep. Dan Daley, a Coral Springs Democrat, filed a measure in the House late last year. The two worked on the effort together in 2020, though the GOP-controlled Legislature declined to move forward with the proposals.

“As a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, nothing is more important to me than preventing another tragedy like what our community experienced from ever happening again,” Daley said upon introducing his bill in November.

Book refiled a version on Tuesday, just weeks ahead of the 2021 Legislative Session. The bills seek to take provisions regulating gun purchases and apply them to ammo sales as well. The measure is named “Jamie’s Law” after Jamie Guttenberg, one of the 17 people killed during the 2018 attack at Stoneman Douglas High School.

If the legislation is successful, a purchaser would need to go through a background check, same as they would if purchasing a weapon. Like the current law on background checks, law enforcement officers and those with concealed weapons permits would not face mandatory background checks for ammunition purchases.

Ammunition could still be freely transferred at shooting ranges, or hunting and fishing sites just as before, so long as “the transferor has no reason to believe that the transferee will use or intends to use the ammunition in a crime or that the transferee is prohibited from possessing ammunition under state or federal law.”

Fred Guttenberg, Jamie’s father, has worked as an advocate to expand gun regulation since the 2018 attack. He supports the measure.

“With approximately 400,000,000 weapons already on the streets, we must make it harder for those who intend to kill to do so,” Guttenberg said.

“Prohibited purchasers of weapons are also prohibited from buying ammunition, but there is no mechanism in place to keep that ammunition out of their hands. We must close this ammunition loophole and this bill is a step in the right direction to do it. Jaime’s Law will help save lives immediately.”

Book served on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, a panel set up after the 2018 Parkland shooting to analyze the causes of the attack and prepare against future tragedies. Sunday marks the third anniversary of that shooting.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

