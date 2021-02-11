Lobbying compensation: PinPoint Results hits $2 million in 2020

The five-person lobbying team at PinPoint Results pulled in an estimated $2 million in lobbying earnings last year, new compensation reports show.

Robert Beck, Tanya Jackson, Bryan Cherry, Don Davis and Marti Coley Eubanks represented 42 clients last year, collecting $1.2 million in pay lobbying the Legislature and another $805,000 lobbying the Governor and Cabinet.

Lobbying firms report their pay from each client in ranges covering $10,000 increments. Florida Politics uses the middle number in each range to estimate total revenue for the quarter. The annual earnings estimate is the sum of the firm’s four quarterly reports.

PinPoint Results’ top-paying legislative client last year was HCA Healthcare, which sent the firm $140,000. Independent Living Systems was No. 2 with $100,000, followed by a half dozen clients at the $60,000 level.

Independent Living Systems sent the firm another $100,000 for executive branch lobbying, making it PinPoint Results’ the most lucrative client overall. The executive reports show Capital Asphalt paid $60,000 for the year while the rest were listed at $20,000 apiece.

The firm’s client sheet includes several other health care interests such as Aspire Health Partners, Doctors Memorial Hospital, the Florida Council on Aging, Moffitt Cancer Center, WellSky and others. PinPoint’s reports were also stocked with software and technology companies, such as Citrix Systems, DocuSign, Infor and Turbonomic.

In addition to disclosing per-client ranges, firms must list a broad range for their overall income. According to PinPoint’s reports, the firm earned between $850,000 and $1.75 million lobbying the Legislature and between $400,000 and $1 million lobbying the executive branch last year.

If each of PinPoint’s contracts hit top dollar, the firm would have earned $2.75 million last year.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms face a Feb. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering Oct. 1 through Dec. 30. Compensation reports for the first quarter of 2021 are due to the state in mid-May.