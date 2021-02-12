Ardian Zika files bill to bolster K-12 civics education

Rep. Ardian Zika on Thursday filed a bill that would “enhance” K-12 civics education in Florida, the Florida House announced.

The proposal, HB 5, instructs the Florida Department of Education to create a “Portraits in Patriotism” video library. The library would house the personal stories of diverse “civic-minded” individuals and use them for instruction.

Zika, a Republican, represents Land O’ Lakes.

“As an American who began my journey as an immigrant, I’m a product of America’s exceptionalism,” Zika said in the announcement. “America is an amazing nation, and I am proud and blessed to be an American.”

The proposal, also known as the Portraits in Patriotism Act, requires the curriculum to be incorporated into regular school work.

“It must assist children in developing an understanding of shared rights and responsibilities as residents of Florida and the founding principles of the United States,” the announcement said.

During his 2020 Organization Session speech, House Speaker Chris Sprowls signaled support for similar legislation, the news release notes.

“I would love for every school-age child to be able to hear from Floridians — Americans — who hail from countries in Latin America or other parts of the world where freedom is a luxury and liberty a dream,” Sprowls told members. “Let them tell our school children why — of all the nations in the world — they chose the United States as their home. Let them say loudly and with pride in their voice — todos somos Americanos; we are all Americans.”

Under the bill, a student must earn three social studies credits covering U.S. history, world history, economics and U.S. government.

Further, the U.S. government course requires comparative discussion “such as communism and totalitarianism, that conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy essential to the founding principles of the United States,” the bill says.

Republican Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez of Doral will file a companion in the Senate.

The 2021 Legislative Session begins March 2.