North Florida bondsman arrested for Capitol riot role

A bail bondsman from north Florida who was identified to the FBI by confidential informants who saw incriminating Facebook posts of him in the U.S. Capitol during a riot by loyalists of then-President Donald Trump has been arrested, authorities said.

Adam Honeycutt was arrested Thursday. He is facing charges of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.

According to a criminal complaint, a confidential informant recorded videos and photos for the FBI from Honeycutt’s Facebook page showing him inside the Capitol. A second confidential informant reported photos on Honeycutt’s Facebook page showing him holding a broken piece of furniture from the Capitol. The broken furniture leg had a sticker that identified it as belonging to the U.S. Senate Sergeant-at-Arms, the criminal complaint said.

In a video posted to Honeycutt’s Facebook page, a person believed to be Honeycutt is filmed speaking to the camera, “It’s about to go down!” In another video, Honeycutt appears to be inside the Capitol and says, “Well, made it in,” according to the complaint.

In a post provided to the FBI by one of the confidential informants after the riot, Honeycutt denied being a rioter. “I appreciate all the concern. But don’t worry, I was not part of the violence,” the post said. “I just documented history.”

During a hearing in federal court on Thursday, Honeycutt was ordered temporarily detained pending a hearing next week. His attorney, Lewis “Lee” Lockett, didn’t immediately return an email inquiry on Friday.

A mob objecting to the presidential election victory of Democrat Joe Biden broke into the Capitol last month as members of Congress met to certify the results. Five people died in the violence, including a Capitol police officer.

Trump is on trial this week in the U.S. Senate after being impeached in the U.S. House. House prosecutors say Trump encouraged a rally crowd to head to the Capitol and then did nothing to stem the violence.