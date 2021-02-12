Connect with us

America in Crisis Headlines

North Florida bondsman arrested for Capitol riot role

America in Crisis Headlines

Was Byron Donalds chillin' with insurrectionists before the Capitol riots?
For Capitol rioters, it was all about Donald Trump. Image via AP.

America in Crisis

North Florida bondsman arrested for Capitol riot role

Another Florida man swept up in insurrection dragnet.

on

A bail bondsman from north Florida who was identified to the FBI by confidential informants who saw incriminating Facebook posts of him in the U.S. Capitol during a riot by loyalists of then-President Donald Trump has been arrested, authorities said.

Adam Honeycutt was arrested Thursday. He is facing charges of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.

According to a criminal complaint, a confidential informant recorded videos and photos for the FBI from Honeycutt’s Facebook page showing him inside the Capitol. A second confidential informant reported photos on Honeycutt’s Facebook page showing him holding a broken piece of furniture from the Capitol. The broken furniture leg had a sticker that identified it as belonging to the U.S. Senate Sergeant-at-Arms, the criminal complaint said.

In a video posted to Honeycutt’s Facebook page, a person believed to be Honeycutt is filmed speaking to the camera, “It’s about to go down!” In another video, Honeycutt appears to be inside the Capitol and says, “Well, made it in,” according to the complaint.

In a post provided to the FBI by one of the confidential informants after the riot, Honeycutt denied being a rioter. “I appreciate all the concern. But don’t worry, I was not part of the violence,” the post said. “I just documented history.”

During a hearing in federal court on Thursday, Honeycutt was ordered temporarily detained pending a hearing next week. His attorney, Lewis “Lee” Lockett, didn’t immediately return an email inquiry on Friday.

A mob objecting to the presidential election victory of Democrat Joe Biden broke into the Capitol last month as members of Congress met to certify the results. Five people died in the violence, including a Capitol police officer.

Trump is on trial this week in the U.S. Senate after being impeached in the U.S. House. House prosecutors say Trump encouraged a rally crowd to head to the Capitol and then did nothing to stem the violence.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Survey: Florida Politics is the most read news outlet among state lawmakers