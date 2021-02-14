Buddy Dyer weds Susan Galloway

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has married Susie Pinson Galloway Shields, in a private ceremony Saturday, which he announced to the world on social media.

“Thrilled to share that Susie and I exchanged our wedding vows this weekend, joined by a few family members in person and more virtually. This past year has shown us just how precious our time with loved ones is and I am grateful to be able to spend each day with Susie,” Dyer stated in a tweet Saturday.

On Facebook the Mayor added, “We were joined by a few family members in person and Susie’s family was able to join us virtually from Texas and Colorado.”

“She is a wonderful partner and friend and has been there to support me in good times and bad,” Dyer aded. “We are excited for our future together as we embark on this new chapter of shared experiences.”

The couple have been dating for a while. They were prominent as a couple during his 2019 reelection campaign.

Dyer won his latest reelection by 54 points. A former state Senator, he is the longest serving Mayor of any major city in Florida and the longest serving Mayor in Orlando’s history. He has been in office nearly 18 years now.

His tenure has taken Orlando to be through both high-flying and recessionary times. That has never been more critical than in the past year, as he and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings have steered greater Orlando through the coronavirus crisis.

In 2019, a poll of Orlando political observers rated him the most powerful politico in Central Florida. For the most part, Orlando has kept growing through it all. The biggest criticisms of him seem to come not from conservatives concerned about his liberal ways, but from the left, concerned he’s not doing enough to spread the city’s prosperity to its poorer communities.

Dyer’s first marriage to Karen Caudill Dyer ended in divorce in 2017.