Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.17.21

Good Wednesday morning. Let’s start with some noteworthy personnel notes:

Red Hills Strategies has tripled its production levels in just two years with the addition of its third full-time team member since the firm opened in late 2018.

Madison Rowe joined Amanda Bevis and Julie Fazekas at Red Hills Strategies last month.

The communications firm focuses on politics and public policy in the Sunshine State, with clients that include future Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, TECO Energy, Tampa General Hospital and the Florida Retail Federation, among others.

“Madison Rowe is an extremely valuable addition to our team,” Bevis said. “Having worked on Capitol Hill and on Congressional campaigns, Madison is both hardworking and politically-savvy.”

Rowe moved to Tallahassee this year from Washington, D.C., where she was a legislative correspondent for U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, a Republican from Tennessee.

She previously interned for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Rowe got to know the Red Hills team while working for now-U. S. Rep. Scott Franklin’s campaign last cycle. She is a Florida native who grew up in Lithia and earned her degree from Florida State University.

“With the expansion of our team, we’re upping our game,” continued Bevis. “Our clients expect a lot from us, and we plan to deliver.”

___

Florida Crystals Corporation has tapped Lee Killinger to serve as its Director of Environmental Affairs, the company announced Wednesday.

In his new role, Killinger will monitor legislative and regulatory developments and trends at the federal, state, regional and local levels.

He will support the government affairs and legal departments, including coordinating with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, South Florida Water Management District and federal agencies on regulatory and permitting issues.

He brings nearly 30 years of experience to Florida Crystals.

He most recently worked as the Director of Public Policy and Government Relations at The Mosaic Company, where he was responsible for representing the company before the Legislature, Governor and Cabinet.

Killinger also represented Florida Crystals from 2007 to 2015.

“We are delighted to welcome Lee Killinger and his three decades of experience back to our team,” said Pepe Fanjul Jr., executive vice president of Florida Crystals. “Lee understands and has experience in a wide range of policy issues and is well respected within the public and private sectors. Lee was an instrumental part of our team, providing sound advice for nearly 10 years, and we couldn’t be more pleased to bring his talents in-house.”

Killinger added, “For decades, Florida Crystals has been on the forefront of agricultural policy and environmental stewardship and has consistently taken a thoughtful approach to dealing with significant policy, legal and regulatory issues that require action. I am thrilled to be rejoining the team that continues to show an unwavering commitment to protecting the environment for this and future generations.”

___

ICYMI: Michael Williams heads to DCF — Williams has joined the Department of Children and Families as a senior management analyst supervisor. In his new role, Williams will lead the team administering the Emergency Rental Assistance Program being run through DCF. Williams previously worked as the director of the Florida Prosperity Initiative, which aims to cut the number of Florida children living in poverty by half over the next decade. Throughout his career, Williams has worked to improve the lives of children. After graduating from Florida State University with a degree in communications, the Tallahassee native spent 3 years as a missionary with N.E.T. Ministries, leading retreats for middle- and high school-aged youth around the country.

___

First in Sunburn — Americans for Prosperity-Florida and the LIBRE Initiative-Florida are teaming up to support a bill that would streamline and expand eligibility for the state’s school choice options.

The groups are launching a six-figure campaign that includes radio ads, digital outreach, direct mail, and grassroots engagement that informs Floridians about SB 48 and urges them to contact their legislator to support the bill.

The bill, sponsored by Hialeah Republican Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., would reduce the number of school choice scholarship programs in the state from five to two — the Family Empowerment Scholarship and the McKay-Gardiner Scholarship Program. It would also expand eligibility for the scholarships.

“It’s time lawmakers and the government become as innovative as families have been in finding new ways for their kids to learn during this pandemic. The status quo leaves too many families and students without access to an individualized learning experience,” AFP-FL state director Skylar Zander said.

“This bill is what we need to give more families the resources and flexibility they need to find the right environment for our kids to succeed. We look forward to reaching even more people through this campaign to show them how we need to focus our efforts on students rather than systems and why they should support this bill.”

The LIBRE Initiative — FL grassroots engagement director Juan Martinez added, “Now more than ever, Florida families need greater choice when deciding an education plan that works for their children. This is especially the case for Florida’s Latino community, disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 school closures and a lack of high-speed internet.

“If enacted, SB 48 will help streamline the state’s education scholarship programs and make it easier for families to choose an educational setting where they can thrive and find fulfillment. We urge lawmakers in Tallahassee to pass this legislation without delay.”

To hear a radio ad supporting the proposal, click on the image below:

___

Joe Gruters to lead RNC ‘election integrity’ committee — The Republican National Committee tapped Sen. Gruters to chair a national committee on election integrity. In addition to serving in the Florida Legislature, Gruters chaired the Republican Party of Florida ahead of the 2020 election. The Sarasota political leader expressed enthusiasm at the opportunity. “Florida is the gold standard of election integrity,” Gruters said. “We want to make sure every legal vote counts and make it as easy as possible to vote and as hard as possible to cheat. Here in Florida with Gov. [Ron] DeSantis’ leadership, we showed the country and the world that elections can be fair, free, transparent as well as convenient while results were calculated and reported in the Sunshine and expeditiously.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@Kylegriffin1: If the GOP is ‘anti-cancel culture,’ then why are so many state Republican parties voting to censure GOP Senators who voted to convict [Donald] Trump?

—@DaveWeigel: Would have been funny if Jimmy Carter released statements in 1981 about how Robert Byrd was a loser with no energy

—@Foswi: So DeSantis 2024 folks, why do we think DeSantis’s White House campaign would be any better than his gubernatorial campaign before he hired Susie Wiles?

—@Conarck: The deaths from Florida’s winter surge are mounting. In mid-January, we wrote about this likelihood, given the high hospitalization numbers that had just started to level off at that point. We are still seeing these sadly predictable patterns play out.

—@SarahESmith23: Cheers to all the fitness studios that have been urging people to come in during COVID but are now closing “for your safety”

—@GasparillaTampa: Avast, mateys! After many conversations with the friendlies, we’re sad to announce that our krewe will remain offshore until the seas have calmed, and will not invade Tampa Bay’s shores in 2021. Heed our vow, we’ll return in 2022!

— DAYS UNTIL —

Dr. Aaron Weiner webinar on mental health in the workplace — 1; ‘Nomadland’ with Frances McDormand — 2; The CW’s ‘Superman & Lois’ premieres — 6; the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference begins — 8; Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training, with exhibition games starting — 10; 2021 Legislative Session begins — 13; Florida TaxWatch 2021 State of the Taxpayer virtual event — 16; ‘Coming 2 America’ premieres on Amazon Prime — 16; ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ premieres — 23; 2021 Grammys — 25; Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ premieres on HBO Max — 29; ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ premieres — 37; MLB Opening Day — 43; ‘No Time to Die’ premieres (rescheduled) — 44; ‘Black Widow’ rescheduled premiere — 79; ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ rescheduled premiere — 135; Disney’s ‘Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ premieres — 144; new start date for 2021 Olympics — 156; ‘Jungle Cruise’ premieres — 164; St. Petersburg Primary Election — 188; ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ rescheduled premiere — 212; ‘Dune’ premieres — 226; St. Petersburg Municipal Elections — 258; Disney’s ‘Eternals’ premieres — 261; Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ premieres — 296; ‘Spider-Man Far From Home’ sequel premieres — 303; ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ premieres — 401; ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ premieres — 443; ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ sequel premieres — 597.

— DATELINE TALLAHASSEE —

“Nikki Fried unveils campaign-style video targeting Ron DeSantis” via Skyler Swisher of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Fried, Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat, offered a preview Tuesday of next year’s race for Governor, blasting out a video slamming Republican DeSantis’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the video posted on Twitter, Fried accuses DeSantis of “lashing out at everyone else as if he were the victim” and giving “blind allegiance to an insurrectionist.” Fried, Florida’s agriculture commissioner, has stopped short of declaring her candidacy. Florida Consumers First, Fried’s political committee, paid for the video. Republicans fired back at Fried’s video … the Republican Party of Florida sent out a fundraising email, seeking to collect “$500,000 in the next 24 hours to END her gubernatorial campaign before it even takes off.”

To watch the video, click on the image below:

You won’t hear this from @GovRonDeSantis, but you need to hear it. This pandemic has been painful. To every Floridian who's lost a loved one, lost a job, lost a way of life — you are loved. We feel your hurt. Florida can and will do better. pic.twitter.com/ks4oFoKlLW — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) February 16, 2021

RGA slams Fried ‘announcement’ video — The Republican Governors Association hammered Fried for the video released on Twitter criticizing DeSantis and vowing to “hold the Governor accountable.” RGA viewed the video as the first shot of a gubernatorial campaign. “Nikki Fried is desperate to be coronated as the Democrat nominee for Governor, but instead of making her intentions clear, she’s hiding behind a veiled announcement video filled with politically motivated lies,” said RGA spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez. “While Florida continues to battle the coronavirus and lead the nation in economic recovery under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ leadership, Fried is focused on conspiring for her political future and promoting inaccuracies and empty platitudes. She’s exactly the opposite of what Florida needs.”

Tweet, tweet:

.@GovRonDeSantis continuing to raise money off his fight with "Big Tech." He has now had two press conferences amplifying legislation going after the tech industry, now he is raising money off the issue. Money raised through this email goes to @FloridaGOP pic.twitter.com/ViZ1q90GDq — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) February 16, 2021

“What if Andrew Gillum won? Florida GOP eyes DeSantis’ emergency powers” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO Florida — Now, as legislative leaders assess Florida’s coronavirus response and how long the crisis has raged, a small number of Republicans are starting to weigh the possibility of new limits on DeSantis’ executive powers — something Democrats have been clamoring for. Fear of more severe lockdowns in the future has rattled some GOP lawmakers. ‘What would have happened if Andrew Gillum had won?’ state Sen. Jeff Brandes, a St. Petersburg Republican, said in an interview, referring to DeSantis’ 2018 Democratic opponent for Governor. “Would we be like California? Would we be like New York?”

Spread out decision-making? — It’s not yet clear what lawmakers may do to alter the Governor’s emergency powers, but Brandes — who sits on the Senate’s select committee looking at the pandemic — and others suggested that the Governor should not have unilateral authority to impose business lockdowns. “I think a part of our role is absolutely to look at what the Legislature’s role is in a sustained emergency,” said state Sen. Danny Burgess, who chairs the select Senate committee. “We have never been in a situation where it’s been this prolonged and ongoing.”

House Republicans scrutinize DeSantis’ resiliency plan — Three Republicans on the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee questioned Alex Reed, director of DEP’s Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection, on DeSantis’ proposed $1 billion coastal resiliency plan. The bonding program would cost the state $25 million in interest for the first year. As reported by Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO Florida, Rep. Chuck Clemons asked when the Legislature had provided authority to borrow $1 billion for the program. Rep. Lawrence McClure wanted to know if the Legislature could end funding if the state’s finances are stressed. And Rep. Rick Roth said he thought the grants might be “premature.”

“Laurel Lee addresses election integrity, registration site failure to Senate committee” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Will Florida start verifying absentee ballots using fingerprints? Are voter rolls safe from foreign hackers from hostile states? Can the voter registration website ever handle the rush before book closing? All questions came up as Secretary of State Lee testified about election security and integrity to the Florida Ethics and Elections Committee. The Republican official generally received rave bipartisan reviews after Florida avoided the court battles dogging many states after the 2020 election. Lee credited much of the success to county supervisors of elections around the state, as well as to policies in place that build confidence in election results.

“Everglades Foundation offers nod to Wilton Simpson’s push for more restoration work north of Lake O” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The Everglades Foundation, an organization that has strongly backed reservoir construction projects south of Lake Okeechobee, is supporting Senate President Simpson’s push to advance projects north of the lake. That endorsement, courtesy of Everglades Foundation CEO Eric Eikenberg, comes with some qualifiers, however. Namely, Eikenberg says he wants to ensure southern projects are completed on time. Simpson’s proposal, put forward earlier this month, did signal a desire to shift state funds from those southern storage projects to the Lake Okeechobee Watershed Restoration Project, which will help store water north of the lake.

“Disaster sales tax holiday clears first committee despite revenue squeeze” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Despite concern over a revenue shortfall driven by the pandemic, a Senate committee on Monday unanimously supported a tax holiday. The Commerce and Tourism Committee voted 11-0 to advance legislation that would provide a 17-day period when no sales tax will be assessed on disaster preparedness supplies. Bill sponsor Gruters said the fact COVID-19 continues to grip the state economically makes the relief all the more important. “We are in the middle of a crisis, and if disaster hits, it can make our situation much worse,” he said.

— MORE FROM TALLY —

“Republicans carry COVID-19 liability bill through final house committee” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — A House panel on Tuesday advanced legislation that would shield businesses, churches and schools from COVID-19 related lawsuits. The House Judiciary Committee advanced HB 7 with a 14-7 vote. Rep. Lawrence McClure, a Hillsborough Republican, is the bill sponsor. McClure’s proposal aims to protect Florida businesses, nonprofits, schools and religious institutions from COVID-19 related lawsuits. Under the bill, liability protections would apply to organizations who make a “good faith effort” to follow government health guidelines.

“Hate crime bill back before Florida lawmakers” via Sophia Hernandez of WCTV — A new hate crime bill, Senate Bill 194, which was prompted in part by the Tallahassee Hot Yoga Shooting, is back before Florida lawmakers this year. Tallahassee residents remember the shooting from back in 2018 that left two women dead and four other people hurt. Investigators say that the gunman had a hatred of women. Yet targeting someone because of their gender is not a hate crime in Florida. That is where SB 194 comes in. This amendment to Florida’s current Hate Crime law would expand current legislation to include crimes based on gender, gender identity, and physical disabilities. It would also apply to cases considered to have mixed motives, one of them being hate-driven.

“Video games, Parkland, separation of church and state loom over moments of silence bill” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — A bill mandating moments of silence at the beginning of the school day passed its first House panel on Tuesday after intense debate over the place of religion in schools. Current law allows school boards to set aside up to two minutes each day or each week to give students the opportunity for prayer or meditation. Rep. Randy Fine‘s bill would require all first-period classes in public schools to hold a one- to two-minute moment of silence each day. The bill posits that “in today’s hectic society, too few persons are able to experience even a moment of quiet reflection before plunging headlong into the activities of daily life.” In particular, young people are affected by the lack of reflection, leading them to become detached from what’s important in the world, supporters contend.

“Baby box bill sails through first House panel despite Senate struggles” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — A bill to expand the ways mothers can surrender newborn infants by providing “safe-haven baby boxes” option achieved near-unanimous support Tuesday in its first House panel. That legislation, filed by Republican Reps. Mike Beltran and Joe Harding would add the option for surrender sites like hospitals, police departments, and fire departments to install climatized and lighted drop boxes outfitted with interior cameras and sensors to alert first responders an infant is placed inside. The slot on the building’s exterior locks and first responders must open it from inside, removing personal contact with the surrendering parent.

“Senate eyes limiting state dollars for organization salaries” via News Service of Florida — A Senate committee Tuesday approved a bill that would limit state dollars that could go to salaries at community-based care lead organizations and managing entities. The limit on money for salaries is included in a broader bill (SB 92), approved by the Senate Children, Families and Elder Affairs Committee, that deals with issues at the Department of Children and Families. Under the bill, employees would not receive state-funded salaries that would exceed the amount made by the secretary of the Department of Children and Families. Bill sponsor Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican, said that amount now is $148,000.

“Child welfare bill clears first committee stop” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — A Senate panel advanced legislation Tuesday that would usher in procedural changes to Florida’s child-welfare system. The Senate Children, Families and Elder Affairs Committee advanced SB 80 with a unanimous vote. Sen. Jason Brodeur, a Sanford Republican, is the bill sponsor. SB 80 proposes several changes intended to “reduce the trauma children face when they are moved from one out-of-home placement to another,” Brodeur explained. The bill would require children under the Department of Children and Families’ custody to receive a “case sheet.” Like a hospital’s patient sheet, it would feature relevant information such as name, date of birth, contact information and more.

“Bills target social media platforms that support child sexual exploitation” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Twitter and other social media platforms that allow their sites to be used to promote the sexual exploitation of children would become liable in Florida to civil lawsuits and administrative fines, in new bills from Sen. Jennifer Bradley and Rep. Scott Plakon. Bradley’s Senate Bill 1308 and Plakon’s House Bill 995, both filed Monday, respond to cases in which sexually explicit pictures and videos of children have appeared on the sites and remained even after individuals and families had complained. From one perspective, the bills represent yet another legislative effort to regulate social media platforms’ accountability. In many cases, those efforts have been led by angry conservative Republicans frustrated by Twitter’s and other platforms’ decisions to ban various conservatives.

“House panel unanimously OK’s measure renaming reef conservation area after Kristin Jacobs” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — A House measure renaming the Southeast Coral Reef Ecosystem Conservation Area after the late Rep. Jacobs is one step closer to passage after emerging from its first committee stop Tuesday. Members of the House Environment, Agriculture & Flooding Subcommittee unanimously forwarded the measure via an 18-0 vote. Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, Jacobs’ successor in House District 96, is sponsoring the measure. “It’s a bill to honor my dear friend, a colleague to many in the Florida House and Broward County,” Hunschofsky told her colleagues Tuesday. The Southeast Coral Reef Ecosystem Conservation Area runs along the southeast coast near Martin, Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

—“Michele Rayner joins Darryl Rouson in legislation promoting urban agriculture” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics

“Jason Shoaf requests funding for Hurricane Michael recovery, public services” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Rep. Shoaf filed more than $80 million in budget requests on Monday to allocate funds for projects within his North Florida district. The largest request would fund beach restoration in Mexico Beach, a region devastated by Hurricane Michael in 2018. Shoaf, who represents House District 7, noted the region’s ongoing battles, including the Gulf oil spill, Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic. “These communities need the support they deserve to rebuild and come back stronger than ever,” Shoaf said.

“With school panic alarms, simply ‘good’ isn’t good enough” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — This week, the Florida Department of Education took the next step toward getting panic alarms into schools. DOE hinted that there might be more than one company handling the project. They greenlit nine companies. The selections came after a committee ranked the companies. The results weren’t close. Now, I’m not criticizing their work. The committee’s job was to rank the offers, and that is exactly what they did. But if almost every applicant gets a slice of the project, the entire process seems like a needless delay that only serves to put the burden of deciding which company on individual school districts. Or worse, some districts will indeed throw a proverbial dart, picking the No. 8 or No. 9 vendors.

“Vacation rentals regulation bill gets Senate panel nod” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — The Senate bill aimed at creating statewide regulation of the vacation rental home industry and at stripping many local governments’ vacation rental ordinances won approval Tuesday in the Senate Regulated Industries Committee. But it was close. Republican Sen. Diaz Jr.’s Senate Bill 522 is this year’s annual attempt to preempt control of vacation rental homes to the state and create a statewide regulatory system for the popular lodging option. It received a close majority vote, with some of the yes voters cautioning that they were not entirely sold. Still, Diaz expressed confidence that the bill is much further along than in previous Sessions.

“Senate panel hears arguments — but makes no decision — on preempting new Key West cruise ship regulations” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The Senate Transportation Committee began its investigation into a proposal to preempt local cruise ship regulations that would “restrict or regulate commerce in the seaports of this state.” That proposed legislation follows Key West voters approving referendums that block large ships from docking at the Key West port and impose other restrictions. Republican Sen. Jim Boyd is pushing a bill not just to undo Key West’s actions, but to stop any other municipalities from making similar moves, such as “regulating or restricting a vessel’s type or size, source or type of cargo, or number, origin, or nationality of passengers.”

“Keith Perry bill to raise booster seat age passes Senate panel” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Florida could soon require children to use booster seats until they turn 7. State law currently requires 4- and 5-year olds to sit in booster seats in vehicles. But legislation adding two years to that mandate passed the Senate Transportation Committee unanimously on Tuesday. Lawmakers, including repeated bill sponsor Sen. Perry, a Gainesville Republican, have been trying for years to pass that requirement. However, that bill has never made it out of the committee process in either the House or the Senate. The requirement that children three and younger use child seats would go unchanged. Children in booster seats are 45% less likely to be injured in a crash than children using a vehicle’s seat alone, Perry told the committee.

—“Tom Wright bill letting EMS care for police K-9s heads to final committee stop” via Renzo Downey

“Restaurant to-go alcohol sales could become permanent” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Coronavirus crisis-inspired business changes that forced Florida restaurants to rely more on carryout and delivery orders stepped closer to becoming protected in Florida statutes Tuesday. One of the bills seeking to make cocktails-to-go permanently legal in Florida flew through the Senate Regulated Industries Committee Tuesday. It drew bipartisan praise and only minor concerns about details such as the quantities of drinks sold in takeout orders. Cocktails to-go, as well as beer and wine to-go, have been allowed in Florida since an emergency order was issued in March after restaurants were shut down except for carryout business during the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uber celebrates committee win for to-go cocktails — Uber praised the Senate Regulated Industries Committee on Tuesday after it voted to advance a bill by Sen. Bradley (SB 148) that would keep to-go cocktails around after the pandemic. “Uber strongly supports Sen. Jennifer Bradley’s efforts, which further empowers Florida restaurants and bolsters local economies recovering from COVID-19,” Uber spokesperson Javi Correoso said. “We look forward to continuing our work with both the House and the Senate to ensure the proven pro-business benefits of alcohol delivery are widely recognized and the service is protected by law.”

Senate sets schedule for first week of Session via News Service of Florida — The Florida House and Senate will meet in a Joint Session at 11 a.m. on March 2 for the traditional start of the annual Legislative Session. The Senate has posted a schedule online for the first week of the 60-day Legislative Session. It shows the Senate will convene at 9:30 a.m. on March 2 before the Joint Session, which is expected to include a State of the State address by DeSantis. The House has not posted a similar schedule. The Senate also is slated to hold four days of committee meetings during the first week. The Legislative Session is scheduled to end on April 30.

— LOBBY REGS —

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

George Anderson, Seth McKeel, The Southern Group: Bellini Better World Foundation

Brian Ballard, Jeff Atwater, Carol Bracy, Abigail Vail, Ballard Partners: KPMG

Angela Bonds, French Brown, Marc Dunbar, Peter Dunbar, Martha Edenfield, Chris Moya, Jennifer Ungru, Dean Mead: Carvana, Sushi Maki

Jorge Chamizo, Floridian Partners: Alivi Technology

Thomas DaRita, Resource Group: Ellipse Diagnostic

Gangul Gabadage, Andrew Love: Department of Health

Kenneth Granger, Dean Izzo, Capital City Consulting: Palo Alto Networks

Jason Holloway, DLT Consulting: Blockspaces

Jeff Johnston, Amanda Stewart, Anita Berry, Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies: Restoration Association of Florida

Karen Koch: Florida Supportive Housing Coalition

Rhett O’Doski, Sean Stafford, McGuireWoods Consulting: Florida International University Foundation

Ron Pierce, RSA Consulting Group: Water Street Tampa Improvement District

Amanda Prater: Opportunity Solutions Project

Dawn White: Baptist Health South Florida

— LEG. SKED —

The Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee meets to consider SB 220, from Brandes and committee Chair Ray Rodrigues, to create a public-records exemption for people applying to become presidents of state universities and colleges, 9 a.m., Room 37, Senate Office Building.

The Senate Health Policy Committee meets to consider SB 700, from Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, to help increase telehealth use in Florida, 9 a.m., Room 412, Knott Building.

The House Civil Justice and Property Rights Subcommittee meets to consider HB 59, from Rep. Stan McClain, to make changes in growth-management laws, 10 a.m., Room 404, House Office Building.

The House Infrastructure and Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee will receive an update from the Department of Economic Opportunity about the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund program, which aims to help spur economic development, 10 a.m., Reed Hall, House Office Building.

The House Insurance and Banking Subcommittee will receive an update on the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, 10 a.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building.

The House Secondary Education and Career Development Subcommittee meets to discuss student preparations for college and careers, 10 a.m., Room 212, Knott Building.

The Senate Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee will receive an update from the state Division of Emergency Management about Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements, 12:30 p.m., Room 110, Senate Office Building.

The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Subcommittee meets to consider HB 79, from Reps. Joe Casello and Matt Willhite, to create a “Purple Alert” system that could be used to alert the public about missing adults who have issues such as mental disabilities, intellectual or developmental disabilities or brain injuries, 1 p.m., Room 404, House Office Building.

The House Post-Secondary Education and Lifelong Learning Subcommittee meets to consider HB 233, from Rep. Spencer Roach, to require state colleges and universities to conduct annual assessments of “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity,” 1 p.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building.

The House State Administration and Technology Appropriations Subcommittee will receive an update from the Department of Management Services, 1 p.m., Reed Hall, House Office Building.

The House Tourism, Infrastructure and Energy Subcommittee meets to consider HB 57, from Rep. Alex Andrade, to reduce by $50 sales taxes on motor-vehicle purchases, among other things, 1 p.m., Room 212, Knott Building.

The Senate Agriculture, Environment and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee will receive an update from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about invasive plants and animals, 3:30 p.m., Room 110, Senate Office Building.

The Senate Criminal and Civil Justice Appropriations Subcommittee will receive an update from the Department of Corrections on bed capacity and facility consolidation, 3:30 p.m., Room 37, Senate Office Building.

The Senate Education Appropriations Subcommittee meets to consider SB 48, from Sen. Diaz, to expand eligibility for school-voucher programs, consolidate programs and allow parents to use education savings accounts for private schools and other costs, 3:30 p.m., Room 412, Knott Building.

The House Health and Human Services Committee meets to consider a bill to help shield nursing homes, hospitals and physicians from coronavirus-related lawsuits, 4 p.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building.

The House Commerce Committee will receive an update from University of Florida professor Andrew Selepak on “social media and society,” 4 p.m., Room 404, House Office Building.

The House Pandemics and Public Emergencies Committee will receive an update on rules and laws affected by COVID-19 emergency orders, 4 p.m., Room 212 Knott Building.

— STATEWIDE —

“‘The wheels of justice are turning’ in Florida’s federal courts” via Max Marbut of Jacksonville Daily Record — While each of the three U.S. District Courts in Florida is handling the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic independently, there’s a common theme for how the federal judiciary is conducting business. “The wheels of justice are turning. Attorneys and judges are working as hard as ever,” said Melissa Visconte, chair of The Florida Bar Federal Court Practice Committee, at a Feb. 11 videoconference with the chief judges in each district. The number of civil cases filed in their districts is down, but still near the volume before COVID-19 forced courts to close. There are fewer criminal cases on the docket 11 months into the shutdown.

— 2022 —

“How one group pushed young Latino voters to register: Letting them Google how to do it” via Adam Wollner of the Miami Herald — The nonprofit organization Voto Latino, working with the Democratic digital marketing firm Rising Tide Interactive, ran a series of targeted online video ads ahead of voter registration deadlines in the 2020 election in Florida, Texas and Arizona. Instead of providing viewers with detailed instructions or directing them to a particular website, the public service announcement-style ads simply informed them of the registration deadline to vote in the presidential election. The idea was that younger people, in general, were capable of finding the information themselves on Google and would be more likely to follow through and register if they took the time to search for it. It was an unconventional strategy. But officials say the ads had a clear impact.

“The battle over redistricting — and control of Congress — will be fought in Central Florida” via Steven Lemongello, Gray Rohrer and Adelaide Chen of The Orlando Sentinel — Florida Republicans could have the opportunity to completely redraw the congressional maps in their favor beginning in 2022, including potentially two new seats. New census data showing big population increases in largely Democratic areas, including Central Florida, could tie their hands on any possible gerrymandering. But unlike the last redistricting a decade ago, conservative majorities on the Florida and U.S. Supreme courts might be more accepting of maps coming out of the GOP-controlled Legislature. Nationally, a slim margin in the U.S. House means that Florida Republicans, through redistricting alone could get their party two or three of the five seats it needs to take back control from Democrats.

Tweet, tweet:

Hmmm… The campaign website for U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, https://t.co/EsPo9leqGq, now redirects to https://t.co/rUh7qzOjB7. Murphy is considered a potential Florida Senate/Gov candidate. — Steve Contorno (@scontorno) February 16, 2021

“Jeremy Katzman enters HD 99 race to replace Evan Jenne” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Katzman, who serves as an administrator at Nova Southeastern University’s Health Professions Division, says he’s looking to replace Jenne in House District 99. Jenne is term-limited after winning his final term in the House uncontested this past cycle. In fact, Jenne never faced an opponent in any race since first winning the HD 99 seat in 2014. It’s unclear whether Katzman can also avoid such a challenge, given the seat in the heavily-Democratic district is a near-lock for whoever secures the Democratic nod. For now, Katzman is the only candidate who has filed for the race.

Happening tonight:

“Voting by mail in Florida was a success, so why do legislators want to make it harder?” via Mary Ellen Klas of The Miami Herald — Bypassing the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” question, Florida Senate Republicans agreed Tuesday that Florida’s vote-by-mail process worked smoothly in the last election cycle but still needed a change. They want to erase all standing requests for mail-in ballots in 2022 and require voters to start over. After a record 4.8 million Floridians voted by mail in November, the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee approved SB 90 along party lines to limit vote-by-mail applications to one election cycle and require everyone who signed up for mail ballots in 2020 to reapply to get them in 2022.

“After two straight losing bids, Daphne Campbell declares Senate candidacy once again” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Campbell, whose scandal-plagued tenure culminated in a 2018 primary loss, is now seeking a Senate bid for a third straight cycle. After losing her Senate District 38 seat in 2018 to now-Sen. Jason Pizzo, Campbell filed to run in Senate District 35 in 2020. That effort failed as well, with Campbell placing second in a six-person field. She lost handily to Shevrin Jones, however, by a margin of 43% to 16%. Jones went on to secure the seat in November. Campbell is now looking to return to SD 38. Pizzo secured 54% in the Aug. 2018 primary to oust Campbell. While Jones easily shook off Campbell last cycle, the 2020 campaign was filled with plenty of drama.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

Assignment editors — DeSantis will hold a news conference, 9 a.m., The Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Boulevard, Lakewood Ranch. Interested media must RSVP at Christina.Schmitt@eog.myflorida.com.

“Storm delays COVID-19 vaccine delivery” via Christine Sexton of News Service of Florida — A shipment to Florida of more than 200,000 doses of Moderna vaccine has been delayed due to a storm that has battered parts of the country, and Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz doesn’t know when the coveted COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive. In all, 208,000 first and second doses of Moderna vaccine have been delayed. A Pfizer vaccine delivery has not been affected by the arctic blast that has caused widespread power outages in states such as Texas. Moskowitz said 132,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be delivered this week as planned.

“COVID update: 6,297 new cases and 225 total deaths” via David J. Neal of the Miami Herald — Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday reported 6,297 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 after two Presidents Day Weekend case totals that were the lowest in months. Also reported were 225 deaths, 220 of which were Florida residents. For the novel coronavirus pandemic, Florida has had 1,837,285 total cases, 29,154 resident deaths and 29,659 total deaths. Mondays’ positive test rates were 6.61%, and the seven-day average positive test rate fell to 6.50% from 7.13% for the previous seven days.

—“Do lockdowns really make a difference? How two U.S. states with totally opposite COVID strategies both ended up with the same result” via Mary Kekatos for Daily Mail

“County jails in Florida not inspected during pandemic; lawmaker demands to know what’s going on” via Laura Cassels of Florida Phoenix — During the coronavirus pandemic, few of Florida’s 93 local jails performed inspections of their facilities and medical programs, according to a complaint lodged by State Rep. Omari Hardy, who represents part of Palm Beach County in the Legislature. Only seven reported inspecting their facilities since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed. The rest conducted their last inspection before then, or they declined to do them under authorization granted on July 9 by the Florida Model Jail Standards Committee. The July 9 authorization permitted jail operators to suspend inspections, which are otherwise required annually, through the end of 2020. Hardy called on the Jail Standards Committee Monday to require jails to complete inspections by March 31 and report their findings.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“Severe winter weather delays Florida vaccines — and FAMU plans for community vaccination site” via Byron Dobson of The Tallahassee Democrat — Florida A&M University’s plan to start its community vaccination site at the Lawson Center Thursday has been pushed back to Feb. 25. Tanya Tatum, director of Student Health Services, said the university was notified Tuesday that severe weather across most parts of the country had delayed delivery of the vaccine. “We are waiting for additional vaccines to be delivered,” Tatum said. Samantha Bequer, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Emergency Management, said the state’s 200,000 doses of Moderna vaccine expected to arrive Tuesday are now likely to come in on Thursday.

“COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Orange could soon expand, Jerry Demings says” via Grace Toohey of The Orlando Sentinel — Demings expects new groups could soon become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, depending on federal and state supply and distribution, even as demand continues to outpace available appointments. “As inventory increases, I believe that within the next week to two weeks, we should probably see an expansion of the eligible individuals,” Demings said Monday at a news conference. He did not give a more specific time range or discuss who might be next included. Demand continued to far exceed the available slots for Orange County seniors 65 and older, with the more than 7,000 vaccine appointments filling up within 45 minutes of the county portal opening Monday morning.

“COVID spread letting up in Palm Beach County” via Jane Musgrave of The Palm Beach Post — Like much of the nation, the number of new coronavirus cases in Palm Beach County and throughout the state held steady on Tuesday, according to the latest tally by the Florida Department of Health. The 345 new cases logged in the county were a slight increase over Monday. Still, it is far less than the average of 476 that had been reported in the past seven days. Other signs were also promising, with both the county and the state’s average daily positivity rates, along with hospitalizations, continuing to drop. However, deaths continued to mount.

“Publix cancels COVID-19 vaccine scheduling; state health department in Lee postpones shots” via Liz Freeman of NWF Daily News — Bad weather has forced Publix to cancel online scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccine statewide on Wednesday. The weather was also to blame for the state Department of Health in Lee County to announce it was delaying first dose appointments slated for Wednesday and moving them to Thursday, Feb. 25, at the same time, according to the health department. According to Tammy Yzaguirre, spokeswoman for the health department, people who are scheduled to receive a second dose through the health department at the old terminal building at Southwest Florida International Airport can still get the shot.

“More COVID-19 vaccine coming to Manatee. Only residents of these two ZIP codes can get it” via Ryan Callihan and Jessica de Leon of The Bradenton Herald — Residents of Lakewood Ranch and other well-off neighborhoods in East Manatee will have special access to COVID-19 vaccines, after DeSantis reached out to Lakewood Ranch’s developer and offered to set up an exclusive vaccination site, according to Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh. Baugh confirmed that health workers at the Premier Sports Campus site in Lakewood Ranch are scheduled to inoculate 1,000 residents a day from Wednesday to Friday. “We’ll have 3,000 more residents receiving the vaccine,” Baugh said. “I think this is a positive all-around.”

“Vaccine clinics in Lakewood Ranch and Charlotte draw complaints of political favoritism” via Zac Anderson of The Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A pair of COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics in Lakewood Ranch and Charlotte County is drawing complaints of political favoritism, with the issue roiling the Manatee County Commission on Tuesday as officials complained that residents in two ZIP codes received preferential treatment. The Lakewood Ranch clinic kicks off Wednesday, lasts for three days, and is limited to residents in two ZIP codes in wealthier, whiter, and strongly Republican areas of Manatee County. Those ZIP codes include communities developed by the politically connected Schroeder-Manatee Ranch and represented by Republican Party commission Chairwoman Vanessa Baugh, closely aligned with DeSantis.

What Nancy Watkins is reading — “Organizers cancel Tampa’s Gasparilla parades” via Veronica Brezina-Smith of The Tampa Bay Business Journal — Pirates will have to hold off on invading the city this year as Tampa’s Gasparilla events have been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla and EventFest announced the cancellation of Gasparilla parades planned for April 10 and April 17. It was initially expected the events would be deferred to April. According to a release, the decision resulted from an ongoing dialogue between event organizers, city leaders, and health care experts. Historically, thousands of people flood Tampa’s streets and host parties throughout the celebration.

— CORONA NATION —

“‘It’s like we’re trying our best to help the virus’: A fourth wave is looming if U.S. fails to contain COVID-19 variants, experts say” via Karen Weintraub of USA Today — COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates are falling nationwide, but experts talk in dire terms about what will happen if variants of the virus are allowed to surge this spring. “I’m very worried we’re letting our foot off the brakes,” said Atul Gawande, a surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The U.S. saw a spike in cases last spring, mainly in the Northeast, last summer in the South, and November through January pretty much everywhere. As the nation’s death toll from COVID-19 approaches half a million people, public health experts said they dread the possibility of a fourth wave.

“Coronavirus vaccine shipments face ‘widespread delays’ because of winter storm” via Fenit Nirappil, Meryl Kornfield, Isaac Stanley-Becker and Amy Goldstein of The Washington Post — The winter storm battering Texas and much of the U.S. has also dealt a blow to the coronavirus vaccination drive, delaying shipments because of poor road conditions and forcing the closure of hundreds of vaccination sites nationwide. Hazardous weather slows deliveries out of a FedEx facility in Memphis and a UPS facility in Louisville that serves as distribution hubs for the Southeast. In some cases, residents who nabbed elusive vaccine appointments have to restart their search. The latest round of weather-related vaccine delays highlights a key vulnerability in the mass inoculation effort: Both vaccines authorized in the United States need to be stored at ultracold temperatures, triggering a sprint to use them within hours when they cannot.

“States to receive biggest boost yet in vaccine doses, White House tells Governors” via Maureen Groppe of USA Today — States will receive their biggest boost yet in coronavirus vaccine doses this week, a 23% increase over the previous week and a 57% increase since President Joe Biden took office, administration officials told Governors Tuesday. The White House announced that it’s doubling to 2 million the number of doses sent directly to pharmacies. “This program will expand access to neighborhoods across the country,” Jeff Zients, Biden’s COVID-19 coordinator, said in an exclusive interview before holding his weekly call with Governors. Cities scramble to vaccinate residents, not only necessary to speed the nation’s health and economic recovery but also to slow the virus’s mutation.

“Joe Biden admin rushes to close virus-sequencing gap as variants spread” via David Lim of POLITICO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is in discussions with at least 13 labs to expand its efforts to sequence the genomes of coronavirus samples as the U.S. races against time to track new variants. More than 40 states have reported cases of the three major coronavirus strains, first spotted overseas; all are more contagious than older versions of the virus. At least one is more virulent. By sequencing genetic material from virus samples collected around the country, health officials can track where and how these strains spread and use the information to help contain hotspots and guide vaccination efforts.

“Hospitals still ration medical N95 masks as stockpiles swell” via Jason Dearen, Juliet Linderman and Martha Mendoza of The Associated Press — One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many millions of N95 masks are pouring out of American factories and heading into storage. Yet doctors and nurses like Turner say there still aren’t nearly enough in the “ICU rooms with high-flow oxygen and COVID-19 germs all over.” While supply and demand issues surrounding N95 respirators are well-documented until now, the reasons for this discrepancy have been unclear. The logistical breakdown is rooted in federal failures over the past year to coordinate supply chains and provide hospitals with clear rules about managing their medical equipment. There were deliberate decisions to withhold vital information about new mask manufacturers and availability.

“The coronavirus pandemic doesn’t neatly adhere to the lines of political rhetoric” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — There is good news in the fight against the coronavirus, which emerged in the United States more than a year ago: Things have improved dramatically over the past few weeks. Since Jan. 13, the seven-day average of new infections has declined every day. As of Monday, the country saw about 88,000 new cases per day on average, a figure that the country last saw on Nov. 1. Since the third surge in cases began in mid-September, this is the first drop in new cases that isn’t obviously a function of decreases in testing associated with holidays. The better news, really, is that the number of deaths each day from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has also dropped from its high.

“FDA officials say their ‘flawed’ policy led to a flood of unreliable antibody tests early in the pandemic.” via Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs of The New York Times — Two officials at the FDA said on Saturday that they had erred by allowing manufacturers to sell COVID-19 antibody tests that had not been proved accurate, flooding the United States with unreliable blood tests early in the pandemic. The officials, Dr. Jeffrey Shuren and Dr. Timothy Stenzel, said in an essay published in The New England Journal of Medicine that the FDA’s guidance on March 16, 2020, allowing companies to sell tests without emergency use authorization, “was flawed.” Within two weeks of that guidance, 37 manufacturers told the FDA that they were introducing the tests in the United States, a number that swelled to 164 by the end of April.

“Eroding trust, spreading fear: The historical ties between pandemics and extremism” via Marc Fisher of The Washington Post — Since ancient times, pandemics have spurred sharp turns in political beliefs, spawning extremist movements, waves of mistrust and wholesale rejection of authorities. Nearly a year into the coronavirus crisis, Americans are falling prey to the same phenomenon, historians, theologians and other experts say, exemplified by a recent NPR-Ipsos poll in which nearly 1 in 5 said they believe Satan-worshipping, child-enslaving elites seek to control the world. As shutdowns paralyzed the economy in the first months of the pandemic, Americans sharply increased searches for extremist and White supremacist materials online, according to Moonshot CVE, a research firm that studies extremism.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“Biden extends mortgage relief, ban on home foreclosures through June” via Joey Garrison of USA Today — Biden on Tuesday extended a ban on home foreclosures for federally backed mortgages by three months and expanded a mortgage relief program in a push to stabilize the nation’s housing affordability crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The foreclosure moratorium was set to expire on March 31 and is now in place through June 30. It’s the second time Biden has extended the ban after he used one of his record number of Day One executive actions to push back a previous Jan. 31 end date. The Biden administration Tuesday also extended the enrollment window to request a mortgage payment forbearance until June 30. That program also was scheduled to end in March.

“Ban on new foreign workers left U.S. jobs unfilled, even in COVID-19 downturn” via Alicia A. Caldwell of The Wall Street Journal — The U.S. closed the door to nearly all incoming foreign workers last year. The causes were COVID-19 restrictions that locked global borders and Trump administration policies that drastically reduced work visas, with the exception of farmworkers. The effect was an unexpected experiment in one of the country’s most hotly debated issues, the relationship between the labor market and immigration. The preliminary finding: Even with skyrocketing U.S. unemployment, businesses that relied on foreign workers and were able to remain open during the pandemic struggled to fill jobs, employers said.

“U.S. airlines saw 60% drop in passengers in 2020” via Oriana Gonzalez of Axios — U.S. airlines carried about 60% fewer passengers in 2020 compared with 2019. The drop underscores the dramatic impact that the coronavirus pandemic had on the travel industry. Overall in 2020, domestic flights saw 58.7% fewer passengers from 2019, while the number of people taking international flights dropped by 70.4%. The biggest decrease happened in April, with a 96.1% drop from the previous year. December 2020 saw a 61.5% decrease from the previous year, slightly more than the 60.7% decline in November.

“Remote workers flee to $70,000-a-month resorts while awaiting vaccines” via Jen Murphy of Bloomberg — When Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California would be entering its strictest lockdown yet in mid-December, some of his most well-to-do residents ran the other way to places like sunny Belize. Others, who’d seen the writing on the wall well ahead of time, were long gone. Unlike the first wave of COVID-19 lockdowns, which sent people on road trips and to second homes, the second wave has globally triggered a desire for more permanent, warmer, far-flung escapes. In the U.K. and Europe, the wealthy have flown to warmer climates as Dubai, the Maldives, and Spain to escape winter lockdown.

— MORE CORONA —

“U.S. still hasn’t ruled out lab accident origin for COVID because China hasn’t been transparent” via Ken Dilanian, Carol E. Lee and Keir Simmons of NBC News — Despite a finding by the WHO that the COVID-19 outbreak in China most likely first infected humans through an animal host, the US is still not ruling out the possibility of a laboratory accident, as officials continue to sort through intelligence about the Chinese government’s initial handling of the outbreak. A spokesman for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence told NBC News the agency is standing by a public statement it issued in April, which said that American intelligence agencies “will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.”

“AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine cleared for emergency use by WHO” via Corinne Gretler of Bloomberg — The WHO cleared AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, adding its official approval to a shot that’s expected to speed up inoculations in developing countries. The WHO validated two versions of the vaccine, produced with SK Bioscience Co. of South Korea and India’s Serum Institute. The formal approval follows a WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts’ recommendation on Immunization to allow the vaccine to be administered to all adults over 18. Many developing countries are waiting to give their first shots as wealthier countries have already inoculated millions of residents. Meanwhile, concern has been growing that mutated virus strains spreading across the globe may affect vaccine efficacy.

“COVID-linked syndrome in children is growing and cases are more severe” via Pam Belluck of The New York Times — Doctors across the country have been seeing a striking increase in the number of young people with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C. Even more worrisome, they say, is that more patients are now very sick than during the first wave of cases, which alarmed doctors and parents worldwide last spring. Dr. Roberta DeBiasi, chief of infectious diseases at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., said about half the patients needed treatment in the intensive care unit during the first wave, but now 80% to 90% do. The reasons are unclear. So far, there’s no evidence that recent coronavirus variants are responsible, and experts say it is too early to speculate about their impact on MIS-C.

“Andrew Cuomo under scrutiny for mishandling nursing home deaths data” via Bryan Pietsch, Jesse McKinley and Ron DePasquale of The New York Times — Cuomo of New York wrote the book on pandemic leadership, literally. He won an International Emmy for his TV briefings during the outbreak’s early months. Now, his self-created image as America’s COVID-19 Governor may be threatened by his efforts to protect it. On Monday, Cuomo conceded that his administration’s lack of transparency about how it counted coronavirus-related deaths in the state’s nursing homes had been a mistake. The pandemic has ravaged nursing homes across the country. But as recently as late January, New York was reporting only about 8,500 nursing-home fatalities, excluding virus-related deaths that occurred outside those facilities, such as in hospitals.

— PRESIDENTIAL —

“Focus on Capitol Hill turns to passing Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill” via Erica Werner of The Washington Post — Congressional Democrats renewed their focus Tuesday on passing Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, as they face a mid-March deadline for when enhanced unemployment benefits will expire if Congress doesn’t act in time. With Trump’s impeachment trial out of the Senate’s way, Democrats are preparing to push the legislation through a few final procedural hoops before an expected floor vote next week in the House. From there, the legislation would go to the Senate. Biden is participating in a CNN town hall event in Wisconsin on Tuesday night to discuss the coronavirus, the economy and other issues.

“Biden rallies public to pressure Republicans on virus aid” via Aamer Madhani and Alexandra Jaffe of The Associated Press — Biden, eager to move beyond his predecessor’s impeachment trial, is taking his case for his $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package directly to the American people with a prime-time town hall designed in part to put pressure on Republican lawmakers. The CNN town hall Tuesday night in Milwaukee comes as White House officials say the massive spending bill already has broad public support. The House is expected to vote on the measure next week. “The vast majority of the American people like what they see in this package,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said as she previewed Biden’s sales effort.

“Biden works to leverage Senate ties to power his agenda” via Luke Broadwater of The New York Times — Weeks into his presidency, Biden’s identity as a creature of the Senate and a deft navigator of its clubby idiosyncrasies has become a defining feature of his governing approach. He has leveraged his relationships with Republicans like Susan Collins to create space and pressure for bipartisan compromises, even if none have yet materialized. And he has taken a hands-on approach to rally Democratic lawmakers around his agenda, in the process ensuring that his party has a singular message and unified front against the many obstacles standing in his way.

“Governors tell Biden they want more COVID-19 vaccine coordination and reporting clarity’” via Maureen Groppe of USA Today — Governors are asking Biden for more say in how the federal government is distributing coronavirus vaccines to local pharmacies and community health centers in their states. They also want the public to better understand which distribution programs states are running and which ones the federal government controls. “Due to the anxiety created by the demand and supply of the vaccine, it is imperative that the American people fully understand the process,” the executive committee of the National Governors Association wrote in a letter sent to Biden on Monday. The Governors complained that the CDC’s public reporting on vaccine distribution has created “unnecessary confusion.”

“Biden, Hill Democrats plan to unveil immigration reform bill this week” via Geoff Bennett, Julia Ainsley and Jacob Soboroff of NBC News — The Biden administration and Hill Democrats are expected later this week to release an immigration reform bill. The legislative text of the “U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021” will reflect the immigration priorities that President Biden unveiled on his first day in office. His proposal includes an earned pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, expands the refugee resettlement program, and deploys more technology to the Southern border. Additional protections are being considered in the legislation, such as asylum processing in home countries for minors, expanded benefits for DREAMers, and ending the public charge rule.

“GOP tries to weaponize pandemic-exhausted parents against Biden” via Christopher Cadelago and Natasha Korecki of POLITICO — Distraught and exhausted parents are emerging as a new class of voters that could torment Biden and the White House is moving quickly to head off the pain. Nearing a year into the pandemic, Biden’s advisers and allies recognize that they need to respond to the spiraling angst felt by families or risk driving them into the arms of waiting Republicans. It is a crucial test for Biden and Democrats as they try to consolidate their gains from the 2020 election. The pandemic has disrupted lives and exacerbated inequities, and a raft of public and private surveys show clear political potholes and opportunities because of it.

“Attack in Iraq highlights Biden’s Saudi problem” via Lara Seligman of POLITICO — Biden campaigned on ending his predecessor’s “dangerous blank check” to Saudi Arabia, vowing to hold Riyadh responsible for human rights abuses and end U.S. support for the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen. But just four days after Biden took office, the four-star general in charge of U.S. forces in the Middle East traveled to the Kingdom to announce a new basing agreement that expands military cooperation between the two nations. The move reflects the dilemma facing the new President, who promised to treat Saudi Arabia like a “pariah” state during the 2020 campaign but must now balance the U.S. military’s reliance on Riyadh as a partner in the counterterrorism fight and buffer against Iran’s influence in the region.

“Cuban American group advises Biden to reengage with Cuba, build support in Miami” via Nora Gámez Torres of The Miami Herald — A new policy memo by the Cuba Study Group, an influential Cuban American advocacy organization, advises Biden to reengage with Cuba but avoid the shortcomings of a similar approach under Barack Obama’s administration. As the Biden administration is set to review U.S. policy toward Cuba, several pro-engagement organizations have lobbied the current administration to reverse Trump’s Cuba policies, heavily focused on sanctions against the Cuban government and its military. The Cuba Study Group document, obtained by the Herald ahead of its public release on Tuesday, encourages the new administration to abandon the “centerpiece policy of regime change” for an incremental approach aiming to make any changes more durable.

— EPILOGUE: TRUMP —

“There is no Trumpism. There is only Donald Trump.” via Megan McArdle of The Washington Post — There’s a certain irony in the votes cast Saturday in Trump’s impeachment trial by Republican Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz. Voting to acquit him made it much more likely that Trump himself will block their own presidential ambitions in 2024. One can understand why Hawley and Cruz gambled — at least in a strictly political sense. But for their gamble to pay off, there has to be a concrete legacy that Trump can pass on to heirs, a Trumpism that extends beyond the man himself. There is no legacy. Trump’s voters can’t be captured by some watered-down imitator or slavish henchman because the only way to win his voters is to be him.

“After Trump, the attention economy deflates” via Scott Rosenberg of Axios — Politicians, celebrities and business leaders are trying to adapt to a new world beyond the attention inflation of the Trump era one where the volume of attention-getting statements and actions has dropped and the value and impact of individual events may rise. Trump used social media to provoke and distract Americans around the clock, rewiring the country’s nervous system and diminishing the value of each individual news cycle. Now we’re going to learn whether our fried collective circuits can recover. Over the first two weeks of February, there were an estimated 13.8 million social media posts about Biden.

“6 of the 7 GOP Senators who voted to convict Trump are facing blowback and formal censures back home” via Grace Panetta of Business Insider — Nearly all of the seven Republican Senators who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, which concluded February 13, are now facing significant blowback and potential censure votes in their home states. Censures are formal votes of disapproval or disavowal of a lawmaker’s decisions or actions, but often only carry symbolic consequences and not material punishment. In Utah, several Republicans are circulating a petition to censure Mitt Romney, who is up for reelection next in 2024.

“GOP Senators “will not win again” if they support Mitch McConnell” via Lachlan Markay of Axios — Trump went scorched earth on Sen. McConnell on Tuesday, releasing a long statement that hammered the GOP Senate leader in highly personal terms. The blistering statement is vintage Trump, who frequently lashes out at critics. But it also shows the former President’s attempt to remain atop the GOP power structure will mean tearing down every perceived internal obstacle. The statement from Trump’s office was unsparing. “The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm,” it stated.

Tweet, tweet:

PARSCALE was at Mar-a-Lago meeting with Trump today, per two ppl briefed. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 16, 2021

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Ted Deutch wonders how Congress can move on” via Randy Schultz of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A seven-term congressional Democrat who represents Boca Raton, West Boca and northwest Broward County in the House, U.S. Rep. Deutch had been preparing for exhilaration after the departure of Trump. Instead, Deutch had spent six hours alone in his Rayburn Building office on Jan. 6, hiding from the pro-Trump mob. He then had watched most of the House GOP caucus refuse to certify the election results. A week later, he had watched as only 10 House Republicans voted to impeach Trump for inciting the insurrection. “I have been to some remote places where there are coups on a regular basis,” said Deutch. What he saw on Jan. 6 “looked like the far corners of the Earth.”

— CRISIS —

“NAACP sues Trump and Rudy Giuliani after Jan. 6 riots” via Maya King of POLITICO — On the heels of the Senate’s acquittal of Trump, the NAACP, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson and civil rights law firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll filed a lawsuit against the former President, Giuliani and two White supremacist groups, citing their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday morning in Federal District Court for the District of Columbia, alleges that Trump and Giuliani, in collaboration with the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, conspired to incite the riot to keep Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Assistant House speaker: Capitol riot commission needed for ‘truth and accountability’” via Daniel Payne of POLITICO — Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark said that no option is off the table for further addressing Trump‘s role in last month’s Capitol riot, including a 9/11-style commission or invoking a constitutional amendment to block Trump from running again. Though Trump was ultimately acquitted in his impeachment trial by the Senate, Clark said she thought a commission would be important in not only getting granular information about the Jan. 6 riot but also in holding Trump accountable. Such a commission could also consider larger issues like domestic terrorism and its link to racism in the United States, she said.

“Pizzagate’s violent legacy” via Michael E. Miller of The Washington Post — The Jan. 6 siege would lead to five deaths, more than 200 arrests, and the second impeachment of Trump. Its brazenness would shake faith in American democracy. Above all, it would reveal how baseless claims had spread under a President who often promoted them, growing from Welch’s trip to Washington shortly after the 2016 election to the hundreds who stormed The Capitol to keep Trump in office, some proudly wearing T-shirts with the QAnon motto: “Where we go one, we go all.” Pizzagate was an early warning of how misinformation can lead to violence, said Joan Donovan, a scholar of media manipulation, social movements and extremism.

— LOCAL NOTES —

“More than a decade after shootings of Black suspects, feds end oversight of Miami police” via Charles Rabin and Joey Flechas of The Miami Herald — More than a decade after a string of deadly police shootings of Black suspects, the U.S. Department of Justice has formally ended its monitoring of the city of Miami Police Department. The decision to end a settlement agreement over excessive use of force stemming from the shootings comes two years after the DOJ’s hand-picked monitor had pronounced the city’s police force in compliance. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the decision, relayed in a DOJ memo to Miami police, underlined progress in reforming the police force, which he says is stressing cooperation with the community over antagonism.

“Did Sarasota Memorial Hospital officials funnel taxpayer money to a PAC? Board member raises red flags” via Ryan McKinnon of The Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Doctors Gardens Building on the campus of Sarasota Memorial Hospital near U.S. 41 doesn’t get much use these days. The “D” in Doctors has fallen off the wall, and the 1950s-era brick structure looks like a low-rent motel nestled among state-of-the-art medical facilities. The unassuming structure is at the center of a dispute that has erupted on the normally placid public hospital board over one board member’s allegations that hospital executives improperly steered taxpayer money into the office building’s condominium association to fund a political action committee. The board member, Tramm Hudson, has complained that the transactions are unethical at best and even potentially illegal, assertions that hospital officials strenuously deny.

“Activists protest Jeff Brandes’ proposal to limit $15 minimum wage with ‘training pay’” via Mitch Perry of Bay News 9 — Among the most controversial bills filed in advance of the 2021 Florida Legislative Session is a proposal by state Sen. Brandes that would amend the constitutional amendment passed last November that raises the minimum to $15 an hour in 2026. The measure would allow the Legislature to exempt former felons, people under 21, and other “hard to hire” workers from receiving that higher wage, but it would only go into effect if passed by the voters as a constitutional amendment. Brandes maintained that his research shows that other states’ minimum wage requirements have actually hurt “hard to hire” employees.

“Tampa port leaders: Cruises likely won’t return until fall, maybe even 2022” via Jay Cridlin of the Tampa Bay Times — Port Tampa Bay officials said Tuesday that they do not expect cruise ships to be back in Tampa until at least the fall, a shift from projections that one or more could return this spring. The acknowledgment during a meeting of the port’s board of commissioners was not a surprise. But as part of its 2021 budget passed last fall, the port had counted on at least one ship returning at 50% capacity by April, with dozens more coming over the summer. That translated into $1.8 million in anticipated revenue, give or take, depending on the start date. Now the port will go back to its budgetary drawing board.

“Judge keeps Clay County man jailed over charges from U.S. Capitol riot” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — An Orange Park man arrested last week over his part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol will stay in jail until he faces a judge in Washington, a Jacksonville judge said Tuesday. “I have to take into consideration the nature and circumstances of the offense,” U.S. Magistrate Monte C. Richardson said before ordering Adam Avery Honeycutt, 39, held without bail. Honeycutt, a bail bondsman, is the first of four people brought recently to Jacksonville’s federal court on charges from the riot who was not released after an initial hearing. Adam Avery Honeycutt is seen in a photo posted on his Facebook page, showing him near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

— TOP OPINION —

“Congress must invoke the 14th Amendment to stop Trump from running again” via Tom Coleman and John C. Danforth of The Washington Post — The Senate impeachment trial has provided further proof of what can no longer be denied: Trump poses an existential threat to American democracy. The harrowing evidence shows that Trump incited and supported the violent insurrection at The Capitol to prevent the peaceful transition of power and resulted, tragically, in multiple deaths. Senate Minority Leader McConnell confirmed these facts in his statement following the Senate vote. Such anti-democratic conduct should disqualify Trump from ever holding future public office.

— OPINIONS —

“Acquittal vindicated the Constitution, not Trump” via Mitch McConnell for The Wall Street Journal — Jan. 6 was a shameful day. A mob bloodied law enforcement and besieged the first branch of government. American citizens tried to use terrorism to stop a democratic proceeding they disliked. There is no question Trump bears moral responsibility. His supporters stormed The Capitol because of the unhinged falsehoods he shouted into the world’s largest megaphone. During and after the chaos, his behavior was also unconscionable, from attacking Vice President Mike Pence during the riot to praising the criminals after it ended. I was as outraged as any member of Congress.

“DeSantis’ anti-protest bill betrays democracy” via Joe Parramore for Florida Politics — This Legislative Session, DeSantis and Republican lawmakers are trying to pass a dangerous anti-protest bill that would criminalize free speech and shut down Floridians’ right to protest. As a statewide faith leader, I know that convening in protest for justice is a moral act. We all should be reminded during Black History Month of the importance of our freedom of speech and the right to assemble. From abolitionists to the Civil Rights Movement’s great triumphs, protest has been instrumental and fundamental in moving our country forward. Protest, freedom of speech, and the right to peacefully assemble are not only our constitutional right — it is our sacred right.

“A hypocritical bid to hamper vote-by-mail” via Tina Polsky for The Palm Beach Post — In 2006, nearly 60% of votes cast by mail in Florida’s general election were cast by Republican voters. So, in the subsequent Legislative Session, the Republican-led Legislature changed the law. They expanded the amount of time a “vote-by-mail” request remained valid, essentially expanding the time period from one to two calendar years. Due to a variety of factors (the pandemic and Trump’s false attacks on vote-by-mail integrity, among other things), the party vote-by-mail ratio became, basically, inverted. So now, unbelievably and without a hint of irony, Republicans in Florida are pushing for a new law (SB 90) that would shorten the time period that a vote-by-mail request will be good, back down to a single calendar year. It’s wrong. It’s hypocritical. And we must stop it.

What Janet Long is reading — “Regional transit agency still vital in Tampa Bay” via The Tampa Bay Times editorial board — The Tampa Bay region finally seems on the cusp of modernizing its outdated transportation system. The coming years could bring a host of worthy projects to the drawing table, from fast intercounty bus service and regional rail to new connections between the downtowns, area beaches and other top destinations. This is the wrong moment to jeopardize those hopes by dismantling the region’s transit agency. Tampa Bay needs a plan and the teamwork to see it through, and the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority is the platform for getting this done. The authority, though, has not brought the vision or sense of urgency to transportation planning that many supporters had hoped.

— ON TODAY’S SUNRISE —

Ag Commissioner Fried has a few choice things to say about Gov. DeSantis’ role in the COVID-19 crisis.

Also, on today’s Sunrise:

— Fried dropped that gem on her Twitter feed in what may be considered the opening salvo in the 2022 Governor’s race.

— Florida’s vote-by-mail system worked so well last year that Republicans are already trying to change it. Sen. Randolph Bracy is not surprised. Democrats say the system worked pretty well last year, and Republicans should leave it alone.

— Reefer madness in The Capitol … a Harvard professor who believes marijuana is not medicine and compares high-potency weed to crack and crystal meth, was invited to testify. By the time she was done, some lawmakers were cracking jokes and accusing her of pushing bogus science.

— And how about a bit of religion? A House subcommittee has approved Rep. Fine’s moment of silence bill. An American Atheists lobbyist calls it a school prayer bill in disguise.

— Another bill targeting Big Tech: State Rep. Plakon wants to punish social media platforms with fines of $100,000 per day if they don’t act fast enough to remove child porn from their websites.

— And finally, a Florida Man is back in the news after a cocaine bust.

To listen, click on the image below:

— ALOE —

“Ash Wednesday 2021: a different look and a time for reflection” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — Bishop Gregory Parkes, who heads the Diocese of St. Petersburg, has determined that the distribution of ashes can be done this year as long as certain protocols are in place, according to a statement from the diocese. While some churches have opted for drive-through services and masses on Zoom, others offer silent blessings outdoors and ask all clergy and parishioners to remain masked. Some are applying ashes using cotton balls or the traditional way, sanitizing between each person. At St. Jude’s, the number of services has been expanded this year to allow for more social distancing, and ashes will be sprinkled over the crown of the head instead of a cross being drawn on foreheads.

“While the rest of the country freezes, Florida’s sunny beaches overflow with crowds” via Jimena Tavel of the Miami Herald — As a massive, historic winter storm swept across the U.S. on Monday, unloading dangerous snowfall, freezing rain and piercing wind chills, South Florida’s scorching beaches served as a hot destination for hundreds of tourists and the usual crowd of locals who enjoyed the long holiday weekend by the water, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Wearing little to no masks and barely keeping the recommended 6-foot distancing, visitors lugging suitcases and bags that displayed hotel cards paraded around South Beach throughout the day, waiting for Uber or Lyft rides, and packing the restaurants near Ocean Drive and the stores on Lincoln Road.

“The new dining reality: Shorter menus, quicker meals — and ugly-delicious dishes” via Tom Sietsema of The Washington Post — Let’s walk down memory lane and inhale the joys of Pasjoli, the Santa Monica restaurant introduced by chef Dave Beran in 2019. The stars of the show included a whole pressed duck, delivered atop a teak trolley, and a chocolate souffle graced with fresh vanilla bean ice cream. Suffice it to say, the coronavirus pandemic rained on the restaurant’s party. Almost a year into what insiders liken to an extinction event for the industry, with 110,000 restaurants closed during the pandemic, diners are adjusting to the reality of fewer menu choices, briefer dining times, online ordering and dishes whose looks take a back seat to taste.

What Tracy and Frank Mayernick are reading — “Manhattan couple ditch apartment, buy RV. Was it worth it?” via Ann Kadet of The Wall Street Journal — Like many young professionals, Jess Glazer and her husband Mike DeRose fled Manhattan during the pandemic for greener pastures. Only in their case, the new location can change weekly or daily. After leaving last October, the self-described “digital nomads” motored down the East Coast before heading west through Alabama, Texas and Arizona. And life on the road is nothing like what they envisioned. RV life has many advantages over Manhattan life, they say. It’s cheaper, for one. What they most enjoy, of course, is the freedom to travel and explore. They’ve taken their Jeep, which they hitch to their RV, off-roading on the beach and in the mountains.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are Rep. Ardian Zika, Danny Rivera, Dylan Shepherd, and Commissioner Bill Truex.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, A.G. Gancarski, Renzo Downey and Drew Wilson.