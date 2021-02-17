Last Call for 2.17.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Assignment editors — Attorney General Ashley Moody will hold a Back the Blue Award Presentation at the Punta Gorda Police Department, 1410 Tamiami Trail, in Punta Gorda tomorrow at 9:30 a.m.

___

The Tampa Bay region has been celebrating the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV win for more than a week. Now, Congress is joining the party.

U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott applauded introduced a resolution congratulating the franchise — and its loyal fans — for its 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the title game.

The resolution reads like a highlight reel, noting the yardage racked up by Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette, and the yardage denied by the stars on defense.

The chamber approved the resolution with a unanimous vote on Wednesday.

“Following an amazing regular season with plenty of hard work, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ historic hometown Super Bowl win gave Floridians a much-needed reason to celebrate. I was proud to join my colleague, Sen. Rubio, to introduce this resolution congratulating the Buccaneers for bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Tampa Bay, and I applaud its unanimous passage in the Senate. Go Bucs!” Scott said.

Rubio added, “I am honored that the Senate recognized the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their incredible accomplishments this season, culminating in a decisive Super Bowl victory at home.”

A copy of the resolution will be sent to Bucs’ general manager Jason Licht, head coach Bruce Arians and the players.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 1,811,078 FL residents (+7,185 since Tuesday)

— 33,549 Non-FL residents (+157 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 14,483 Travel related

— 690,823 Contact with a confirmed case

— 19,773 Both

— 1,085,999 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 76,825 in FL

Deaths:

— 29,824 in FL

Vaccinations:

— 3,668,221 Doses administered

— 2,487,055 Total people vaccinated

— 1,305,889 First dose

— 1,181,166 Series completed (+45,203 since Tuesday)

Evening Reads

“Joe Biden says vaccines will be available for all Americans by end of July” via Felicia Sonmez, Colby Itkowitz, John Wagner and Anne Gearan of The Washington Post

“Ron DeSantis rejects favoritism accusation, announces Lakewood Ranch vaccines” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Manatee commissioner Vanessa Baugh made VIP list for COVID-19 vaccines. She put herself on it” via Jessica De Leon of The Bradenton Herald

“Moderna vaccine shipment delayed this week after winter storms” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

“Florida’s GOP leaders show early split over how to rein in Silicon Valley” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO Florida

“Lawmakers will address symptoms of climate change, but what about causes?” via Laura Cassels of the Florida Phoenix

“Tavistock, Disney and others save millions through tax break meant to help Florida farmers” via Jason Garcia of the Orlando Sentinel

“‘It will be historic in nature’: Ocoee Massacre descendants may soon receive compensation” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics

“South Florida sees another 37 COVID-19 deaths, nears 700K total cases” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

“Built while he was president, the helipad at Mar-a-Lago gets demolished” via Jodie Wagner of Palm Beach Daily News

“As jobless sue Florida over ‘broken’ unemployment system, one man wants to give money back” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat

“Former Florida DBPR lawyer sentenced in child porn case” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat

“‘Worker bee’ Ryan Wiggins defends The Lincoln Project from ‘vendettas’” via Scott Power of Florida Politics

“Rush Limbaugh, conservative talk radio pioneer, dead at 70.” via Fox News

Quote of the Day

“It will be historic in nature. The only time in this country that a reparations bill has passed was the Rosewood Bill in 1994, and so I believe we’re going to do it again.” — Sen. Randolph Bracy, on compensation for descendants of Ocoee Massacre victims.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights