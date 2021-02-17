Personnel note: Lee Killinger joins Florida Crystals

Florida Crystals Corporation has tapped Lee Killinger to serve as its director of environmental affairs, the company announced Wednesday.

In his new role, Killinger will monitor legislative and regulatory developments and trends at the federal, state, regional and local levels.

He will support the government affairs and legal departments, including coordinating with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, South Florida Water Management District and federal agencies on regulatory and permitting issues.

He brings nearly 30 years of experience to Florida Crystals.

He most recently worked as the Director of Public Policy and Government Relations at The Mosaic Company, where he was responsible for representing the company before the Legislature, Governor and Cabinet.

Early in his career, Killinger served as Assistant General Counsel and in legislative affairs for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, where he played an important role in drafting and advocating for the Everglades Forever Act, the successful blueprint for Everglades restoration south of Lake Okeechobee.

His resume also includes working as a lobbyist at Anfield Consulting, the legislative director for The Nature Conservancy, and the general/legislative counsel for the Florida Association of Counties.

Killinger also represented Florida Crystals from 2007 to 2015.

“We are delighted to welcome Lee Killinger and his three decades of experience back to our team,” said Pepe Fanjul Jr., Executive Vice President of Florida Crystals. “Lee understands and has experience in a wide range of policy issues and is well respected within the public and private sectors. Lee was an instrumental part of our team, providing sound advice for nearly 10 years, and we couldn’t be more pleased to bring his talents in-house.”

Killinger added, “For decades, Florida Crystals has been on the forefront of agricultural policy and environmental stewardship and has consistently taken a thoughtful approach to dealing with significant policy, legal and regulatory issues that require action. I am thrilled to be rejoining the team that continues to show an unwavering commitment to protecting the environment for this and future generations.”