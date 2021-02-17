Connect with us

Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

It’s the fourth panther death from a collission this year.

An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the fourth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of six total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The remains of the 7-year-old female panther were found Saturday in Lee County on a rural road near Wild Turkey Strand Preserve, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

