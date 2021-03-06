Nikki Fried joins Jason Pizzo to promote online consumer protection

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and South Florida Sen. Jason Pizzo have come together to promote a campaign focused on internet and social media common sense consumer protection and privacy tools.

Fried and Pizzo partnered on the project during National Consumer Protection Week to help bridge knowledge gaps in digital security. The two released a detailed infographic highlighting the risks of unsecured internet and providing resources on protection.

“Staying safe on social media is in your hands. With news about ‘big tech’ everywhere, it’s a good time to take control of your social and digital footprint with some simple settings and tips,” Fried said in a news release. “I’m proud to partner with Senator Pizzo to share these online consumer tools to protect your privacy, data, and free speech.”

Many Americans understand the importance of cybersecurity, but frequently neglect to incorporate digital security best practices at home, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

A Pew Research Center study showed that 69% of online adults admit they don’t worry about how secure their online passwords are.

“These tips and tools will actually help Floridians stay safe from so-called ‘big tech issues’,” Pizzo said in a news release. “We can protect privacy and promote free speech online by helping social media users take a few simple steps to keep their online data secure.”

The infographic details tips including how to check privacy settings on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, how to choose a strong password, using caution with public WiFi networks and securing one’s personal information and mobile devices.

“Consumer scams, fraud, and abuse have only worsened during COVID-19, and our Division of Consumer Services has worked to help keep Floridians from falling victim to fraud,” Fried said in a news release. “During National Consumer Protection Week, we’re asking Floridians to take proactive steps to help stay safe from scams. If you suspect fraud or scams, report it to us at FloridaConsumerHelp.com.”