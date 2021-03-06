March 6, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Nikki Fried joins Jason Pizzo to promote online consumer protection
Nikki Fried blasted Ron DeSantis' State of the State. Image via Colin Hackley.

Kelly HayesMarch 6, 20214min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

‘Long overdue’: Charlie Crist applauds passage of COVID-19 relief package

APolitical

California OKs reopening of ball parks, Disneyland

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

Florida reports 4.6K new COVID-19 cases, 107 additional deaths

FLAPOL030221CH044
The pair released the project on National Consumer Protection Week to help bridge knowledge gaps in digital security.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and South Florida Sen. Jason Pizzo have come together to promote a campaign focused on internet and social media common sense consumer protection and privacy tools.

Fried and Pizzo partnered on the project during National Consumer Protection Week to help bridge knowledge gaps in digital security. The two released a detailed infographic highlighting the risks of unsecured internet and providing resources on protection.

“Staying safe on social media is in your hands. With news about ‘big tech’ everywhere, it’s a good time to take control of your social and digital footprint with some simple settings and tips,” Fried said in a news release. “I’m proud to partner with Senator Pizzo to share these online consumer tools to protect your privacy, data, and free speech.”

Many Americans understand the importance of cybersecurity, but frequently neglect to incorporate digital security best practices at home, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

A Pew Research Center study showed that 69% of online adults admit they don’t worry about how secure their online passwords are. 

“These tips and tools will actually help Floridians stay safe from so-called ‘big tech issues’,” Pizzo said in a news release. “We can protect privacy and promote free speech online by helping social media users take a few simple steps to keep their online data secure.”

The infographic details tips including how to check privacy settings on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, how to choose a strong password, using caution with public WiFi networks and securing one’s personal information and mobile devices.

“Consumer scams, fraud, and abuse have only worsened during COVID-19, and our Division of Consumer Services has worked to help keep Floridians from falling victim to fraud,” Fried said in a news release. “During National Consumer Protection Week, we’re asking Floridians to take proactive steps to help stay safe from scams. If you suspect fraud or scams, report it to us at FloridaConsumerHelp.com.”

Post Views: 56

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHospital system refutes Ron DeSantis' vaccine distribution involvement

nextJoe Biden, Democrats prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories

    CVS offering virus vaccine to Florida teachers under 50