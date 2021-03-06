March 6, 2021
A majority of Disney fans don’t want to see Splash Mountain go, poll says
Walt Disney World is ditching the theme for Splash Mountain, after a growing outcry over its ‘racist’ background.

Fans don't want Disney icons "canceled."

More than half of Disney fans are opposed to the company’s move to close down Splash Mountain and other rides alleged to have racist origins and messaging, according to a new poll commissioned by conservative news agency The Daily Wire.

The poll, which questioned 1,098 adults between Feb. 26 and March 3, was conducted by Survey Monkey. It asked respondents, representative of the country by party affiliation and other demographics, a series of questions related to activism in pop-culture, especially Disney.

The poll found that overall, Disney still has a very favorable image among Americans — 77% found the company favorable, while 21% found it unfavorable. But, according to the poll, 36% of respondents who have heard something in the news recently regarding Disney say it made them feel “less favorable” about the company.

A majority of those who found the entertainment megalith unfavorable cite the company’s recent actions involving actress Gina Carano and its decision to shut down certain rides for racist undertones.

The poll found that 61% of those with a “less favorable” impression of Disney point to its firing of Carano and other “cancel culture” actions the company has taken recently.

Carano was let go from the “The Mandalorian” cast after many online called for her firing over a social media post that likened the experience of Jews during the Holocaust to the U.S. political climate, according to a report from The Associated Press.

Initially, 58% of respondents opposed Disney’s move to fire Carano. But, when the respondents were shown the post that resulted in Carano’s termination, opposition to the decision grew to 72%. Broken down into demographics, a majority of liberals, Democrats and Disney fans still disapproved.

The poll also asked respondents how they felt about Disney World shutting down rides like Splash Mountain, which is linked to a Jim Crow film, and The Jungle Cruise, which was subject to scrutiny over its depiction of indigenous peoples as savages. It found that 64% of the respondents were opposed, including 60% of self-identified Disney fans.

In addition to Disney, the poll also surveyed respondents on Hasbro’s move to change “Mr. Potato Head” to “Potato Head.” More than three-fourths of respondents believed the choice was “political correctness going too far,” with 23% supporting Hasbro’s steps.

The poll has a margin of error of 3.37%.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

