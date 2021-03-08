March 8, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Gov. DeSantis plans to lower vaccine eligibility age to 60 next week

Jason DelgadoMarch 8, 20213min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

COVID-19 bill to deliver big health insurance savings for many

HeadlinesInfluence

House panel passes grandparent out-of-state tuition waiver proposal

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Lake Worth Beach election features mayoral race, three commission seats up for grabs

IMG_0825
'We think we’ve reached a critical mass of the senior population.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday said he plans to lower the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 60 as soon as next Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Tallahassee, DeSantis said the order will apply “across the board” to include state sites and pharmacies.

“I do think that this is the right time to do it,” DeSantis said of Florida’s senior population. “We’re starting to see the demand soften.”

The move marks the latest development in the Governor’s “Seniors First” vaccine strategy. The strategy, which originally conflicted with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, prioritized the elderly.

DeSantis said that while the majority of COVID-19-related deaths are concentrated among those 65 and older, those slightly younger are still at increased risk.

He estimated that Florida will vaccinate its third millionth senior this week, noting that roughly half of seniors in major counties have received at least their first vaccine dose.

DeSantis said he hopes to “continue that momentum.”

“I would imagine that demand would be slightly lower for 60 to 64 than it was for above 65, but we do anticipate the demand to be pretty robust,” he added.

Florida’s network of vaccine sites has garnered criticism from some who believe a broader swath of society should have vaccine access.

Speaking at the press conference, DeSantis noted the mad rush for vaccines during the rollout’s earlier stages.

“If there was any opening it would melt every phone line, online appointments were taken, thousands of them would be gone in a matter of minutes,” DeSantis said.

More than 3.5 million people in Florida have received a full COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest state report.

Another 5.5 million have received at least one dose of a two-dose series (Pfizer and Moderna) or Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot.

“We think we’ve reached a critical mass of the senior population,” DeSantis said.

Post Views: 41

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNikki Fried says end 'Hunger Games,' drop doctor's note requirement on vaccines

nextOrange County Convention Center attracting visitors by the thousands

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories