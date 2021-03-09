Ashley Moody suing Joe Biden administration over failure to deport illegal immigrants

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody went on Fox and Friends Tuesday with a less-than-friendly message for the Joe Biden White House.

The first-term Republican AG announced she is filing a lawsuit and an injunction in federal court to stop Joe Biden from stopping deportations, saying that the Biden administration is “thumbing its nose to its responsibilities under federal law” via the executive order.

Moody said that her “frustration had boiled over” and that frustration was a common theme of her four minute segment.

The Attorney General said that the Biden administration is “required to deport criminal aliens that are here illegally,” but is “saying they’re just not going to do it anymore.”

The end result, Moody says, is the release of “serious criminal offenders” into American streets, including “heroin traffickers” and “people breaking into homes.”

“My frustration has boiled over and we’re going to hold them accountable in federal court,” Moody said, describing Biden policy as a “radical shift” from the policy of previous presidents from both parties, who “deported criminals in our country illegally.”

Law enforcement, she said, is “having to release these people back into your states” under the Biden policy.

The state’s leading legal officer wasn’t finished.

“This is about our safety,” Moody said, adding that she “can’t believe we’re even having this discussion.”

“It’s nonsense,” Moody added. “Someone needs to tell Biden: Come on man! Do your job!”

In a statement after the segment, Moody said “the Biden administration’s reckless policy of refusing to do their jobs and deport criminals, places all those gains and Floridians public safety at risk. Until President Biden’s inauguration, presidents of both parties detained and deported criminals.

“This is a radical shift that places Floridians and our law enforcement officers in greater danger, and that is why I filed suit,” Moody added.

The lawsuit notes that ICE has refused to accept a number of criminals apprehended by local and state authorities, including seven from the state Department of Corrections and three from Pasco County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis called the Biden immigration policy “entirely reckless” and “terrible policy” in an introduction to the segment, and what’s clear is that the Attorney General has important backup as she goes on the offense against the Biden Administration. Moreover, regardless of the outcome of this issue, expect more vigorous challenges of Washington’s prerogatives from Tallahassee in the weeks and months ahead, with state officials including Moody up for reelection next year.