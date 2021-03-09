Danny Burgess bill to waive education requirements for certain veteran applicants clears first committee

Sen. Danny Burgess’ proposal to allow state and local governments to waive post-secondary education requirements in hiring veterans passed through its first committee Tuesday morning.

Members of the Military and Veterans Affairs, Space and Domestic Security Senate Committee unanimously approved the bill (SB 922).

The legislation seeks to promote veteran employment by giving state and local governments the option to waive higher education requirements for applicants who are veterans, members of the Florida National Guard and members of the armed forces’ reserves.

Burgess said the bill would not require local governments to waive educational requirements, but would give them the option if the veteran candidate was otherwise qualified for a position.

“It’s not giving educational credit to veterans, it’s simply allowing local governments and political affiliates the option to waive their own educational requirements to hire a veteran, if they think they are the right candidate for the job,” Burgess said.

The bill would also require, rather than authorize under current law, local governments to develop a written veterans’ recruitment plan.

The education waiver does not apply if the person is seeking a position designated as exempt under current law, which provides that certain positions don’t have to include a veterans preference. The current law exempts jobs like physicians and some university positions.

However, the bill would reduce the number of positions exempt from a veteran preference. That means veteran applicants to the repealed exempted positions, under the proposal, would be given preference.

“So we’re narrowing exemptions from veteran preference; in other words, making more positions eligible for the veteran preference,” Burgess said.

Positions such as a personal secretary of a public officer, a head of a department and a position that requires licensure as a physician, osteopathic physician, or a chiropractic physician would include a veterans preference under the bill. But concern arose about whether that preference would also apply to the education waiver.

Several legislators expressed confusion on the matter, and concern that the language could create a gray area for jobs, like physicians and medical personnel, that require certain licensing.

“How far does this go,” Committee Vice Chair Sen. Gayle Harrell asked Burgess. “I believe the intent is absolutely on target — we want to make sure that we are giving preference to our veterans. However, I look forward to working with the bill sponsor as the bill moves forward for some clarity on exactly what it means, especially in the arena of professionals who have very specific requirements, either for licensure or competency in certain levels.”

Burgess said he will look into addressing the concern and clarifying the bill to ensure it delivers on its intent.

“I think the way it’s written it meets that intent, but if there’s room to clarify to ensure that there’s a separation of the two that way they’re not conflated, we can certainly add that,” Burgess said.

The bill is now on to its second and final committee, Rules. Rep. James Buchanan filed a similar bill in the House (HB 541). So far, the House bill has passed through one of its three committees.