March 9, 2021
Steve Graber grabs Oldsmar City Council post by just 8 votes
Steve Graber

March 9, 2021
Steve Graber took the only contested seat on the ballot in Oldsmar, winning election to the City Council.

Graber took just over 50% of the vote, narrowly winning against Pamela Settle, who garnered just eight fewer votes.

Graber currently serves as the vice-chair of the city’s Ordinance Review Committee and is a member of the city’s Board of Adjustment. He also serves on the Forward Pinellas Citizens Advisory Committee as the sole member from the city of Oldsmar.

Graber focused his campaign on Oldsmar’s growth, citing downtown redevelopment as a key to attracting new businesses. He is also an advocate for expanding public recreation and increased golf cart usage throughout the city and supports the development of a community center for the arts.

Graber was endorsed by the Suncoast Sierra Club as an advocate for environmental policy including promoting use of electric vehicles, renewable energy and combatting sea level rise.

Settle is a small-business owner and a marketing and communications professional with more than 30 years of experience working with nonprofit organizations and governments. She serves as chair of the city’s Ordinance Review Committee.

Settle campaigned on maintaining the character of Oldsmar while also looking for ways to improve life for residents and business owners. She supports open and transparent government and citizen input. She also values park space, sustainable practices, recreational programs and the arts.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

