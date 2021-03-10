March 10, 2021
Ashley Moody committee steps up fundraising

News Service Of FloridaMarch 10, 20211min0

Ashley Moody
The committee posted its best numbers since October 2018.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s political committee stepped up fundraising in February, with its best month since 2018.

The committee Friends of Ashley Moody raised $152,650 during the month and had nearly $800,000 on hand as of Feb. 28, a newly filed finance report shows.

Moody is expected to run for re-election in 2022, and the committee could help buoy her campaign. She has not opened a personal campaign account for the race.

Contributions to the committee last month included $20,000 from Pinch A Penny, Inc., a Clearwater pool-supply firm, and $15,000 from the Anheuser-Busch Companies.

The overall haul last month was the most money the committee had raised since October 2018, the month before Moody was elected.

