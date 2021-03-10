Ashley Moody committee steps up fundraising

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s political committee stepped up fundraising in February, with its best month since 2018.

The committee Friends of Ashley Moody raised $152,650 during the month and had nearly $800,000 on hand as of Feb. 28, a newly filed finance report shows.

Moody is expected to run for re-election in 2022, and the committee could help buoy her campaign. She has not opened a personal campaign account for the race.

Contributions to the committee last month included $20,000 from Pinch A Penny, Inc., a Clearwater pool-supply firm, and $15,000 from the Anheuser-Busch Companies.

The overall haul last month was the most money the committee had raised since October 2018, the month before Moody was elected.