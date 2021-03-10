March 10, 2021
Florida woman charged with being at Capitol attack
Image via AP.

March 10, 2021

Capitol riot
At least 20 Floridians have been charged related to the attempted insurrection.

Another Florida woman was arrested Tuesday for participating in the January attack on the U.S. Capitol following a rally held by then-President Donald Trump, authorities said.

Corinne Lee Montoni, 31, of Lakeland, was charged with tampering or destruction of records and documents, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to federal court records. She appeared Tuesday afternoon in Tampa federal court, where she was released on a $25,000 bond.

“We have been in ongoing talks with the Justice Department regarding the government’s allegations,” defense attorney Paul Showalter said in an email. “We stand with Ms. Montoni to help her through this difficult time.”

A criminal complaint against Montoni remained sealed Tuesday evening, and prosecutors didn’t immediately release details about the case.

A mob objecting to the presidential election victory of Democrat Joe Biden broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 as members of Congress met to certify the results. At least five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the violence, and two other officers killed themselves after. More than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes, with at least 20 of them from Florida.

In the weeks after the attack, Trump was impeached by the U.S. House, which accused him of encouraging the rally crowd to head to the Capitol and then doing nothing to stem the violence. Trump was acquitted by Senate.

Associated Press

One comment

  • Ocean Joe

    March 10, 2021 at 7:26 am

    Meanwhile, the guy who created the delirium and put her up to it is deciding whether to play golf today and is demanding all GOP donations be made directly to him.

    Reply

