Lauren Book brings in $250K in February as she weighs CFO run

Democratic Sen. Lauren Book added nearly $251,000 in February alone according to the latest fundraising reports filed with the Division of Elections.

The haul comes as Book is considering whether to seek another Senate term or run for the Chief Financial Officer position. She now has a massive war chest containing more than $2.18 million as of Feb. 28.

Outside of Nikki Fried’s 2018 win in the Agriculture Commissioner contest, Florida Democrats have struggled in statewide races in recent years. But Book’s sizeable fundraising numbers could help her right the ship for Democrats after a strong 2020 cycle for Republicans.

Book first joined the Senate after winning a 2016 contest in Senate District 32, following redistricting. That election was only for a two-year term, however. Book won re-election in 2018 for her first full term in the Senate. That allows her to seek another four-year term in 2022 without running into the state’s term limits.

But the Plantation Democrat may have her eyes on a statewide run. She’s weighing a challenge to CFO Jimmy Patronis, who recently announced his intention to run for a second full term. Patronis is a Republican, meaning he and Book would face off in a hypothetical matchup during the General Election, assuming both emerged from their respective party primaries.

Judging by the latest fundraising reports, Book will have plenty of cash behind her no matter which route she takes. During February, she added nearly $106,000 through her campaign account. Those donations carry a $1,000 cap, making that total even more impressive.

Book’s political committee, Leadership for Florida, added another $145,000. PC’s can collect donations above that $1,000 limit. She courted $50,000 from South Florida Stadium, LLC, the organization which operates Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins.

That February fundraising period is the last full period available to Book until the end of the 2021 Legislative Session. Lawmakers are barred from fundraising during Session, which runs from March 2 until April 30, as scheduled.

Book won her respective elections in 2016 and 2018 unopposed. She’s the daughter of influential lobbyist Ron Book. Sen. Book currently chairs the Senate Committee on Children, Families and Elder Affairs, making her one of just a few Democrats leading committees in the GOP-controlled Legislature.