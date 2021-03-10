Lisset Hanewicz dominates February fundraising in St. Pete City Council race

Lisset Hanewicz dominated the most recent monthly fundraising period in the race for St. Petersburg City Council District 4, collecting more than $25,000.

Hanewicz is one of three candidates running for the seat currently held by mayoral candidate Darden Rice, who is term limited. Hanewicz faces Clifford Hobbs III, who filed to run for the district in August, and Douglas O’Dowd, who filed to run in mid-February.

The former prosecutor for the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office raised $19,871 from contributors, as well as $5,500 in self-funding since she launched her campaign on Feb. 1, according to campaign finance records released Wednesday. Her opening month brings the campaign’s total funding to $25,371.

About 80 individuals contributed to Hanewicz’s campaign in February. The campaign received a handful of donations from local businesses, including Denmon Pearlman Law, P.A. and Zamora Consulting Group.

Hobbs raised the second most among the three candidates, collecting $1,090 in the month of February. Since the launch of his campaign in August, Hobbs has brought in $8,590.

Hobbs had six contributors to his campaign, all individuals.

Hobbs narrowly outspent Hanewicz last month, dishing out $737 on operating expenses and campaign manager pay. Hanewicz spent $664 in the same period on credit card processing fees.

Since the start of their respective campaigns, Hobbs has spent $7,014 total, leaving him with $1,575 cash on hand, while Hanewicz will enter the next month with $24,708.

O’Dowd, who filed to run in mid-February, did not post any raising or spending for the latest report.

Two candidates, Lauren Hubbard and Wendy Wesley, have withdrawn from the District 4 race.

The district encompasses areas around Crescent Lake and Historic Old Northeast up to the Meadowlawn and Fossil Park neighborhoods. The candidates will face off on the primary ballot on Aug. 24. Terms on the City Council are for four years. The candidate qualification deadline is June 18.