Spencer Roach’s bill to require ideological survey of professors clears final committee

Legislation calling for a survey on the ideological beliefs of Florida’s college professors is now headed to the House floor.

The House Education and Employment Committee approved the legislation (HB 233) Wednesday afternoon in a 14-6 vote with a partisan split, with the exception of Democratic Rep. James Bush dissenting from his party in favor of the bill.

The proposal, filed by Republican Rep. Spencer Roach, would require the State Board of Education to conduct an annual assessment on the viewpoint of college professors in order “to assess the status of intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity,” according to a provided analysis of the bill. The Board of Governors would annually compile and publish the survey.

The legislation comes as conservatives complain about a claimed liberal indoctrination of students.

“The only statutory requirements in this bill regarding the survey is that the survey be objective, that it be nonpartisan and that it be statistically valid,” Roach said at the meeting.

The legislation would also prohibit universities from denying controversial speakers the right to speak on campuses in an effort to combat “cancel culture.”

Under the bill, students would also allow students to record classrooms at Florida’s public institutions of higher education without consent from a professor or presenter. The recording would only be allowed to be used for personal educational use, in connection with a complaint to the public institution where the recording was made or as evidence in, or in preparation for, a criminal or civil proceeding.

Democratic Ranking Member Rep. Patricia Williams questioned the potential of the legislation to discourage students from participating.

“Do you think by having a recording in the classroom it will prevent some students from actually voicing their opinion because of that?” she asked.

Roach responded saying that although there is no definite answer, he has not heard such concerns from professors who have previously allowed students to record.

“This has been going on for a long time, ” Roach responded. “And I haven’t received reports from any of the university professors that I’ve spoken to, those who are currently allowing recordings, have received reports that students have felt that it’s discouraging them from participating in the classroom.”

Williams continued questioning Roach, asking if the bill provides clarification on who is allowed to come as a guest speaker on campus, expressing concern that some controversial speakers may put students in harm’s way.

“It doesn’t get into who can or cannot come, but what the bill does seek to do is expose students to diverse ideas on campus, including those that are controversial, including those that may be a majority of students or faculty may hate,” he said. “This bill does not do anything to take away a university president or administration’s responsibility and ability to keep that campus safe. That’s not the intent of the bill.”

Williams later expressed concern at the meeting that the bill may further divide an already polarized country, adding flames to the fire by encouraging controversial speakers.

A Senate version of the bill (SB 264) filed by Sen. Ray Rodrigues is headed to its last committee and is expected to make it to the Senate floor.