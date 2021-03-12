Nikki Fried committee tops $122,000

A political committee linked to Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried raised more than $122,000 in February, with most of the money coming in small-dollar donations.

The committee Florida Consumers First collected $122,741 and had nearly $1.1 million on hand as of Feb. 28, according to a newly filed finance report.

Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat, is widely expected to challenge Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022.

Most of the contributions in February were $100 or less, but larger contributions included $15,000 from an Associated Industries of Florida PAC; $15,000 from a PAC known as the Florida Alliance for Better Government; and $10,000 from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees labor union, the report shows.