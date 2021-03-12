March 12, 2021
Matt Gaetz says Governor should consider removing Chris Nocco

Jacob Ogles

Gaetz Nocco
The Congressman expressed alarm over a Pasco Sheriff's Office 'intelligence program' violating privacy rights.

Rep. Matt Gaetz says Gov. Ron DeSantis should consider suspending Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco for violating privacy rights.

The Panhandle Republican raised the possibility of removing Nocco after a lawsuit alleged the Sheriff’s intelligence programs resulted in harassment of citizens.

“I don’t care that this is being done by a GOP Sheriff,” Gaetz tweeted Thursday evening. “It’s awful to harass citizens because you think they may commit crimes, hoping to ‘make their lives miserable.’ Gov. Ron DeSantis has the authority to remove Chris Nocco and should consider doing so.”

Gaetz linked to a Tampa Bay Times article on the lawsuit in his post, which potentially reached the Congressman’s nearly 1 million Twitter followers for his private Twitter account.

But more notable, Gaetz enjoys a personal relationship with the Governor. The two members served together in Congress and Gaetz endorsed DeSantis early in his bid for Governor, then traveled the state with him during his 2018 race.

After DeSantis won, Gaetz served as a co-chair for DeSantis’ transition team.

DeSantis since his election has suspended five local elected officials, including Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. The Governor in Israel’s case cited poor response to the Parkland shooting in 2018, and Daniels was removed from his office after he was charged with a felony tied to a sex scandal.

Nocco, who took office in 2011, has faced criticism for an intelligence program that monitors citizens deemed likely to break the law, based on arrest histories and police analysis. A Tampa Bay Times investigation last year reported deputies find and interrogate individuals before determining probably cause, obtaining a search warrant or even finding evidence of crimes.

Four individuals alleged in a lawsuit that deputies raided homes of individuals, many of them minors, and harassed them with code enforcement citations.

“The U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to be secure in one’s home and to be free from arbitrary and suspicious police tactics,” the lawsuit alleges.

