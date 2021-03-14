March 14, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Poll: Ron DeSantis leads Iowa caucuses (if Trump doesn’t run)
Image via AP.

Jacob OglesMarch 14, 20216min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Ron DeSantis drags ‘disastrous’ Joe Biden border policy, says Florida ‘ready’

CoronavirusHeadlines

Florida students reflect on anniversary of pandemic shutdown

FederalHeadlines

Florida men charged with being at U.S. Capitol attack

Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump
The support comes largely due to DeSantis' alliance to Trump.

It may be early to speculate on the outcome of Iowa caucuses three years away. But a new poll finds promising news for Gov. Ron DeSantis if former President Donald Trump doesn’t run.

Polling by Victory Insights shows Trump remains the heavy frontrunner in the Republican caucuses if he wants a rematch with President Joe Biden. More than 61% of likely caucus-goers favor the former President, with no other candidate breaking 10%, and the closest Florida candidate behind Trump is DeSantis, in sixth place behind former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

DeSantis beats Cruz when looking at all Iowa Republicans, but in the Trump-inclusive polling, there seems little room for an alternative that draws support from the Trump base.

But take Trump out of the equation and the scenario shifts significantly for DeSantis. There, Desantis rises to the top of the poll with just under 20% of support from likely caucus-goers, followed closely by Pence.

When all Iowa Republicans are included in the poll, Pence outperforms DeSantis substantially, with more than 19% support to DeSantis’ just under 14%, about the same percentage as Romney.

It all leads to Victory Insights calling DeSantis and Pence the frontrunners in a Trump-less race. But there may be more good news for the Florida Governor in the poll.

DeSantis rises to the top among likely caucus-goers because he is the second-favorite candidate for most Trump supporters, about a quarter of whom list DeSantis as their choice in the event Trump sits the race out. Pence would get about 23% of the Trump vote.

The complicated nature of caucuses means being a top-choice doesn’t always mean a candidate has the greatest chance of winning the state. Pollsters run models and give DeSantis a 57% chance of leading after a first alignment in the caucus, while Pence has a 36% chance and Cruz 7%.

Following models further, pollsters figure only those three candidates would be viable for a second alignment. Based on where votes go from there, Cruz would net the most on a second alignment with DeSantis doing better than Pence, but the firm still figures DeSantis would lead the pack with almost 24% of caucus support to Pence’s nearly 23% and Cruz’s 19%.

Running that through models about a million times, the Victory Insights report forms a 57% chance DeSantis wins at second alignment to Pence’s 29% odds and Cruz’s 17% win rate.

“Florida Governor Ron DeSantis leads the field, largely due to his strong ties to Donald Trump. Former Vice President and fellow Midwesterner Mike Pence sits comfortably in second place among likely Iowa caucus-goers. Ted Cruz, who won the 2016 Iowa Caucus, slips into third place,” a polling memo explains.

“Of course, there are several aspects of the Iowa caucus that polls can simply not anticipate. For instance, the dynamics of the re-alignment process will vary from precinct to precinct. However, our demographically-weighted study of several hundred Iowa voters offers the best window we have into what lies ahead in 2024.”

Post Views: 27

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis drags 'disastrous' Joe Biden border policy, says Florida 'ready'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories