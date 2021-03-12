March 12, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Florida COVID-19 vaccinations reach more than 4M arms
Florida vaccinations reached a new milestone Friday.

Jacob OglesMarch 12, 20215min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

After ‘no’ vote on ‘radical’ Merrick Garland, Rick Scott offers job advice

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

Tourism industry to Ron DeSantis: Prioritize hospitality workers for vaccines

CoronavirusHeadlines

Ron DeSantis warns Joe Biden not to ‘lock down Florida’

Coronavirus Vaccine bottle Corona Virus COVID-19 Covid vaccines panoramic view
But the state also reported more than 100 pandemic-related deaths overnight

Health officials on Friday delivered news of more than 5,200 newly detected coronavirus infections and more than 100 new deaths. But the state now reports more than 4 million individuals in Florida received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

A daily update on the pandemic reported 1,967,865 total positive tests for COVID-19 since the virus surfaced in Florida last March. That’s an increase of 5,214 infections from Thursday.

The total includes 1,931,613 Florida residents, as well as 36,252 individuals who tested positive while here.

A more grim update, the Department of Health overnight reported an additional 105 pandemic-related deaths, bringing the human toll of the virus in Florida to 32,744 people. That includes 32,145 who called the state home and another 599 who died here while visiting.

Florida health officials on Thursday input results from 125,748 coronavirus tests into its database. Of those, 7,969 were positive results, or 6.34%. Among only new cases with Florida residents, the positivity rate was just 4.88%. Health officials generally consider the spread of the virus to be contained if that rate stays below 10%.

At this point, 82,006 residents have ben hospitalized in the state at some point.

A Thursday evening update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed little change in reports of variants of the coronavirus. The federal agency added just one more reported case of the B.1.1.7 strain, first discovered in the United Kingdom. But the 690 known cases in Florida still represent the bulk of the 3,701 known infections of the strain nationwide.

Instances of the B.1.351 strain, detected initially in South Africa, have reached 108 nationwide with only one case in Florida. Meanwhile, five of 17 instances nationwide of the P.1 mutations, first detected in Brazil, were found in Florida patients.

In better news, Florida health officials report 4,031,776 individuals to date have received at least one shot of one of three vaccines available in the U.S. That includes 52,624 who got the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and another 2,151,164 who have been fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Another 1,827,988 have already had one shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and await a booster to finish the treatment.

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include nonresidents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.

Post Views: 25

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAfter 'no' vote on 'radical' Merrick Garland, Rick Scott offers job advice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories