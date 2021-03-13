Polk Sheriff Grady Judd endorses Jennifer Canady in run for House District 40

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is backing Republican Jennifer Canady in her bid to replace term-limited Rep. Colleen Burton for House District 40.

The Sheriff attributed his endorsement to Canady’s conservative platform and community work.

“Jennifer Canady’s work as a dedicated community leader and local school teacher has helped make our county a better place and improved the lives of thousands of children,” Judd said in a news release. “Jennifer has a servant’s heart, and she is a results-oriented leader, which is just what we need in Tallahassee to continue our state’s legacy of conservative leadership.”

The Sheriff went on to praise Canady’s support of law enforcement and gun rights.

“Jennifer is an unapologetic supporter of our law enforcement community, an ardent defender of the Second Amendment, and a fiscal conservative who will balance Florida’s budget and keep taxes low,” Judd said in a news release. “I know we can count on Jennifer to stand up for our conservative values and our founding principles in Tallahassee.”

Judd’s endorsement comes in the second month of Canady’s campaign for HD 40, which encompasses the Lakeland area. Support from the Polk County Sheriff is meaningful in the red-leaning district, and gives candidates a boost in recognition.

“Polk County knows no greater public servant than Sheriff Grady Judd,” Canady said in a news release. “His steady leadership and unwavering commitment to law and order has made Polk County a safer and more secure place to live, work, visit and retire. I am so incredibly humbled to have his support, but I am even more grateful for his friendship over the years and his devotion to this community. I will work each and every day to live up to the trust he’s placed in me and our campaign.”

Canady faces Nicholas Poucher and Lakeland City Commissioner Phillip Walker in the primary.

The Sheriff-endorsed candidate so far leads the race in fundraising.

HD 40 has a strong Republican lean. Burton won the district with nearly 57% of the vote last year. However, the district lines — and possibly the district number — will shift ahead of the 2022 election following reapportionment.