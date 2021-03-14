March 13, 2021
Ron DeSantis drags ‘disastrous’ Joe Biden border policy, says Florida ‘ready’
Ron DeSantis. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiMarch 13, 2021

The Governor delivered red meat to a national audience Saturday night.

Florida’s Governor got his latest in an unending succession of glowing showcases on Fox News Saturday night, via the Judge Jeanine program.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, catapulted to the Governor’s Mansion in 2018 in no small part because of such appearances, received yet another primetime showcase to slam the Joe Biden White House.

Among the topics Saturday night: immigration, where the Governor again saber-rattled at the White House.

No matter what may come from the Biden White House’s immigration policy and suspension of deportations, DeSantis told a national audience that “in Florida, we’re ready,” citing legislation that “banned sanctuary cities” and that implemented E-Verify.

The Governor bashed what he called a “disastrous change in policy” from the President on southern border immigration.

“Well, it obviously is a disastrous change in policy if you look, Judge. Donald Trump had obviously the wall, which we all supported. But obviously state third-party agreements as well as ‘remain in Mexico’ but guess what happened? The border was under control.”

“We have gone back on these policies and we have created this crisis. But I think the crisis was intentional. I think this is ideological. It’s obviously something they’re getting bitten politically on now but I think this is something they absolutely anticipated,” DeSantis added.

“It’s a disastrous way to start an administration. I think most of the American people are going to be strongly opposed to this,” DeSantis added.

“Biden’s going in the absolutely wrong direction,” DeSantis said. “Trump had it right at the border, Biden’s got it wrong.”

DeSantis, who polled better than anyone not named Donald Trump at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference straw poll, continued on Saturday night his series of prosecutorial critiques of Biden’s softening of immigration policy.

He has previously contrasted that with travel restrictions that the Biden administration reportedly has considered on Florida.

“And if you think about it, restricting the right of Americans to travel freely throughout our country, while illegal aliens pour across the southern border unmolested, would be a ridiculous, but very damaging, farce. So we will oppose it 100%,” DeSantis said in February.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

