March 15, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Moment of silence in schools proposal moves to House floor

Jason DelgadoMarch 15, 20214min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Vatican bars gay union blessing, says God ‘can’t bless sin’

Headlines

DNC unveils new billboards in Tampa, Miami blasting Marco Rubio, Rick Scott

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

Capitol doors won’t swing open anytime soon

RANDY FINE
This isn't a lawmakers' first try at similar legislation.

The Florida House will consider a bill this week that would pave the way for daily moments of silence in K-12 classrooms.

Sponsored by Republican Rep. Randy Fine, the bill (HB 529) would provide students a one- to two-minute window during the day’s first-period for a moment of silence. It would also prohibit teachers from influencing a student’s moment of silence and disallow other students from interfering.

Critics of the legislation fear the bill is just another measure to blur the lines between church and state.

Fine, however, argues the bill is intended to give students an opportunity to take some time ahead of the school day to reflect — regardless of religious affiliation.

“Every child can benefit from a time, whether you’re Jewish or Christian or you don’t believe in God at all, every child will benefit from this time to be centered before the beginning of the day,” Fine told the House Education and Employment Committee on Wednesday,

Notably, current law allows school boards to set aside up to two minutes each day or each week for classes to give students the opportunity for prayer or meditation.

This isn’t a lawmakers’ first try at similar legislation.

The Legislature attempted to pass a similar measure last year. That bill (HB 737) was sponsored by former Democratic Rep. Kimberly Daniels and made it to the House floor with unanimous approval from all of its committees.

This year, the bill faced early oppositiond from Democrats in its first committee but has gained some bipartisan approval since.

Rep. Chris Latvala, chair of the House Education and Employment Committee noted the shifting winds.

“I haven’t seen the same bipartisanship, so to speak, this year,” Latvala said at the meeting. “And the difference between this bill and last year’s bill is the person who sponsored it, and the party who sponsored it, and so that’s just something that I wanted to point out. But nevertheless, it’s a good bill, whether a Republican sponsors it or a Democrat sponsors it.”

Post Views: 31

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.15.21

nextFlorida gas prices spike 15 cents in past week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories