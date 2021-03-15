DNC unveils new billboards in Tampa, Miami blasting Marco Rubio, Rick Scott

The Democratic National Committee is revealing new billboards in Tampa and Miami to highlight the recently signed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, as well as criticize U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott’s opposition to the pandemic relief package.

The ad highlights the package’s promise of sending $1,400 checks to individuals, as well as its goal to get more shots in the arms of Floridians. “Help is on the way,” the sign reads.

The opposing end of the billboard takes aim at Rubio and Scott, who voted no on the measure. “No thanks to Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, who voted no,” the ad reads. The Miami signage, which is in Spanish, also targets Republican Rep. Maria Salazar who opposed the proposal in the U.S. House.

“Voters won’t be able to miss this message: help is here, and it’s because of President Biden, not Senators Rubio or Scott who opposed this bill and the relief it provides Floridians,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison in a news release. “With measures including direct payments of up to $1,400 per person and resources to help manufacture and distribute vaccines, the American Rescue Plan will provide the relief working families need and overwhelmingly want, while showing that the government is again working for the people.”

Both billboards will be up for one week. The Tampa sign will be located next door to Trader Joes, at the intersection of Dale Mabry Hwy. and Swann Ave. The Miami billboard will be located in Salazar’s district, on NW 7th Street, a heavily traveled east/west artery in Little Havana.

The newly revealed billboards are among several ad campaigns launched across Florida by Democrats criticizing Republican Congress members for their opposition to the bill.

Rubio and Salazar, both of Miami, are also among 10 Republicans blasted in digital ads launched last Friday by the Protect Our Care committee.

That organization announced it is launching 30 different internet-based digital ads in 19 states, including the ones attacking Rubio and Salazar, holding them accountable for their votes against the COVID-19 relief bill. Nationally, some of the ads will praise Democrats for voting yes and some attack Republicans for voting no.

Also Friday, the Democratic National Committee announced it will be launching a 60-second TV commercial called “Help is Here,” featuring video of President Joe Biden praising the act and the relief it offers.

The DNC said “Help Is Here” will air in the Miami media market starting on Monday. It also will be running in Washington and in other battleground states.