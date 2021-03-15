Confusion and distrust: Nikki Fried renews attack on Ron DeSantis’ vaccine distribution

The state’s sole elected Democrat began the week attacking Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on cable news, another indication that national media is eyeing the Florida landscape heading into 2022.

Nikki Fried, the state’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, vented vexation over the Governor’s vaccine distribution efforts in an MSNBC interview. Coronavirus response has offered perhaps the most glaring example of political difference between the Governor and her, with Fried offering sharp critiques that DeSantis rarely honors with a direct response.

“A lot of confusion, a lot of distrust” was how the Commissioner summed up Florida’s vaccine distribution thus far.

Fried, who has rehearsed claims of “pay to play” distribution and “corruption” in previous interviews, scaffolded off those claims on Monday, as DeSantis expanded vaccine distribution to those 60-64 years of age.

The Commissioner’s take, rendered via audio that frustratingly cut in and out, was that the expansion isn’t enough, leaving out key cohorts including frontline workers.

Fried discussed a “confusion about who is qualified” and said that was aggravated by the “additional aspect of favoritism” from Gov. DeSantis.

The Commissioner had previously criticized a vaccination pod in tony Ocean Reef, where resident and former Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner donated $250,000 to the Governor’s “Friends of Ron DeSantis” political committee, with other locals donating also. Clearly, the bet is that issue still has legs.

Fried already has taken these concerns to the FBI and to Congress. Nothing seems to have come of it, however.

Fried, according to a recent Mason Dixon poll, is down in a hypothetical General Election face-off against DeSantis. She is regarded favorably, but consistent with other polls, her name recognition falls short of universal.

Fried has not filed to run for the Democratic nomination for Governor at this writing, but she continues to say that she is mulling the race and that many people are offering encouragement.