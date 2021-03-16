Flags ordered to half-staff to honor fallen Tampa officer Jesse Madsen

Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering flags to fly at half-staff on Tuesday in honor of a Tampa Police Officer who was killed last week in the line of duty.

The order applies to U.S. and Florida flags at the Pasco County Courthouse, Hillsborough County Courthouse, Tampa City Hall and Florida Capitol. Flags are ordered to remain at half-staff on Tuesday from sunrise to sunset, according to the memorandum.

Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen died March 9 after he veered his patrol vehicle into an oncoming vehicle traveling against the flow of highway traffic. He was 45-years-old.

Investigators believe Madsen did so deliberately to protect other motorists, FOX 13 reported.

“Officer Madsen received seven life-saving awards at the Tampa Police Department and multiple medals and honors during his military service,” the Governor’s order notes. “Officer Madsen will be remembered as a highly decorated hero who sacrificed his life for the safety of others.”

Madsen, a former Marine and Army reservist, severed more than 16 years with the Tampa Police Department. He is survived by his wife and three young children.

Madsen’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday. The service will be held at 11 a.m. at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz. Madsen is expected to receive full military honors.

A fund to support Madsen’s family can be found online. There, the public can also share a message with the surviving family.

“All donations will go directly to MPO Madsen’s family,” the website says.

Madsen is the second law enforcement officer in the region to die in the line of duty this year.

Pinellas County Deputy Michael Magli died on Feb. 17 when a drunken driver fleeing police struck him as he tried to deploy “spike sticks.”

Magli was pinned under his patrol vehicle and succumbed to his injuries, according to authorities.

A copy of the memorandum can be found below.