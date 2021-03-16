March 16, 2021
Senate set to take up liability protections
Stock image via Adobe

News Service Of FloridaMarch 16, 20212min0

coronavirus lawsuit
SB 72 is of 14 bills headed to the Senate floor on Thursday.

The Senate on Thursday will take up a high-profile bill that would help shield businesses and health-care providers from lawsuits related to COVID-19.

The proposal (SB 72), sponsored by St. Petersburg Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes, was one of 14 bills included Monday on what is known as a special order calendar to go to the Senate floor.

Business groups and health-care providers have lobbied heavily for liability protections since early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House has passed a bill (HB 7) that would provide protections for non-health care businesses and is considering a separate bill (HB 7005) that would help shield health-care providers. The Senate originally had separate bills on the issues, but Brandes combined them last week.

Among other issues slated for the Senate floor Thursday are a proposed constitutional amendment (SJR 204), also sponsored by Brandes, that would abolish the state Constitution Revision Commission.

News Service Of Florida

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

