Senate set to take up liability protections

The Senate on Thursday will take up a high-profile bill that would help shield businesses and health-care providers from lawsuits related to COVID-19.

The proposal (SB 72), sponsored by St. Petersburg Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes, was one of 14 bills included Monday on what is known as a special order calendar to go to the Senate floor.

Business groups and health-care providers have lobbied heavily for liability protections since early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House has passed a bill (HB 7) that would provide protections for non-health care businesses and is considering a separate bill (HB 7005) that would help shield health-care providers. The Senate originally had separate bills on the issues, but Brandes combined them last week.

Among other issues slated for the Senate floor Thursday are a proposed constitutional amendment (SJR 204), also sponsored by Brandes, that would abolish the state Constitution Revision Commission.